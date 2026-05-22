BTS Reveals Asia, Australia Leg Of 'Arirang' Tour: Full Schedule, Venues, Ticket Booking Details

Global K-pop sensation BTS have officially unveiled ticketing details for the Asia and Australia leg of their much-awaited BTS world tour Arirang, triggering massive excitement among ARMYs worldwide.

Following house-full stadiums across North America, Europe and Latin America, the group will now bring the tour to major cities across Asia-Pacific with performances scheduled in Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Full Asia & Australia Tour Schedule

The Asia leg begins on November 19, 2026 at Kaohsiung National Stadium in Taiwan, followed by additional shows on November 21, 22.

Bangkok concerts at Rajamangala National Stadium are scheduled for December 3, 5 and 6, while Kuala Lumpur's TM Stadium Nasional will host BTS on December 12, 13.

Singapore's National Stadium will welcome the group for four nights on December 17, 19, 20 and 22. Jakarta concerts at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium are set for December 26 and 27.

The Australia leg starts at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on February 12 and 13, 2027, before moving to Sydney's Accor Stadium for shows on February 20 and 21.

The final Asia-Pacific dates include Hong Kong's Kai Tak Stadium on March 4, 6 and 7, followed by Manila concerts at Philippine Sports Stadium on March 13 and 14.

ARMY Membership Presale, Booking Details

BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed that only ARMY MEMBERSHIP (GLOBAL) holders are eligible for the official presale. Fans must register through Weverse before the deadline to gain access.

Presale registration opened on May 22, 2026. Singapore applications close earlier on May 25 at 11 PM KST, while all other cities remain open until May 27 at 12 PM KST.

For Australia, registration closes on May 27 at 1 PM AEST.

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The ARMY Membership presale begins on June 2, while general ticket sales start on June 4 through official regional ticketing partners listed on the tour's official website.

Melbourne presales begin at 10 AM AEST on June 2, while Sydney presales start at 1 PM AEST. General sales for both Australian cities open on June 4 at their respective local times.

Fans purchasing during the presale must enter their 9-digit ARMY Membership number beginning with “BA.” No separate presale code will be provided.

VIP Packages And Massive Demand

VIP packages will include soundcheck access, early venue entry, exclusive merchandise, commemorative tour laminates and priority access to merchandise stands.

The ARIRANG tour has already become one of the year's biggest live music events, with BTS reportedly selling nearly 2.4 million tickets across earlier tour legs. Organisers say the concerts feature an immersive 360-degree stage production inspired by Korean storytelling and designed to place fans at the centre of the stadium experience.

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