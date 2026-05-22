TTK Prestige Q4 Results: Kitchen Appliances Major Swings To Profit; Dividend Declared

TTK Prestige Q4 Results: TTK Prestige Ltd may have benefitted from the ongoing US-Iran war-led LPG shortage in India as demand for its induction cooktops had surged significantly in March and April 2026. This reflected in its earnings as the kitchen appliances major on Friday announced a strong turnaround in its financial performance for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, swinging back into a net profit as operations normalized against a low base in the previous fiscal year.

The company's board has also recommended a dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share (750% on face value) for the financial year 2025-26, subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. During the base quarter, the company's management had recognized a one-time impairment charge of Rs 71.4 crore related to a provision for the impairment of goodwill in its UK subsidiary. Notably, higher expenses had also played a part in the base quarter's net loss.

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TTK Prestige reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 36.8 crore for the March quarter, a stark contrast to the Rs 40.6 crore net loss recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year (YoY). The severe bottom-line hit in the year-ago period was primarily driven by the heavy one-time exceptional loss of Rs 71.4 crore, which skewed the previous year's figures. With that exceptional hit out of the window, the current quarter's profit reflects cleaner operational recovery.

The revenue from operations climbed 12.3% to Rs 729 crore, up from Rs 650 crore in the same period last year. EBITDA jumped significantly by 33.7% to Rs 67 crore against Rs 50.1 crore YoY, highlighting strong cost-control measures and pricing efficiency. EBITDA margin expanded by 150 basis points, coming in at 9.2% compared to 7.7% in the year-ago period.

TTK Prestige Intraday Share Price

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According to Q4 financial metrics, the sharp operational recovery and solid margin expansion to 9.2% indicate that TTK Prestige is navigating input cost pressures effectively while returning capital back to its shareholders. The record date for the dividend has not been announced yet. Shares of TTK Prestige rose nearly 2% at Rs 550 apiece on the NSE after the strong Q4 performance boosted investor's interest amid a broader positve sentiment in the domestic stock market.

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