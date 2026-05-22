Madhya Pradesh Govt Seeks CBI Probe Into Twisha Sharma Death Case

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday recommended transferring the investigation into the death of Twisha Sharma to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In an official statement issued by the state Home Department, the government said communication has been sent to the Centre seeking the transfer of the probe to the CBI, NDTV reported.

The department confirmed that consent has been granted for the Delhi Special Police Establishment, the parent body of the CBI, to exercise its powers and jurisdiction across the entire state for the purpose of this investigation.

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The case pertains to the death of Twisha Sharma at Bag Mugalia Extension in the Katara Hills area of Bhopal on May 12.

A criminal case has already been registered at Katara Hills police station under Crime No. 133/2026. The FIR includes charges under Sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, NDTV reported.

The notification also stated that consent has been given for investigation into alleged offences including any abetment and criminal conspiracy linked to the case.

The development comes days after Twisha's family met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, during which he assured them of all possible assistance from the state government.

Family Welcomes Move, But Demands More Action

Twisha's uncle Lokesh Sharma welcomed the CBI transfer recommendation but made clear the family's expectations go beyond it.

"The government may have woken up late, but we still welcome it," he told PTI. He pointed out that the main accused Samarth Singh's licence had still not been cancelled, and that retired judge Giribala Singh had not yet been removed from her position- both of which, he said, should have happened with immediate effect.

He also confirmed the family is actively opposing the accused's bail application at the High Court. "It would be shameful if they are granted bail by the High Court," he said. "Now we will see how influential they really are."

The Case & Accusations

Twisha Sharma, a young woman from Bhopal, died under circumstances that her family has alleged amount to dowry death and harassment.

Her husband Samarth Singh and his family, including his mother retired judge Giribala Singh, have come under scrutiny in the case. Giribala Singh had earlier given a detailed public account of the events preceding Twisha's death, including her pregnancy confirmation and subsequent decision to undergo a Medical Termination of Pregnancy.

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Her remarks drew sharp criticism from women's rights groups for appearing to shift blame onto the deceased.

The recommendation for a CBI probe signals that the state government, facing mounting public pressure, is seeking to insulate the investigation from any perception of political or local interference — particularly given the accused family's prominent judicial background.

The CBI is yet to formally take up the case.

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