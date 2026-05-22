'Twisha Held Liberal Views, Changed Completely After Pregnancy Confirmation', Claims Mother-In-Law As Row Deepens

In a new twist in the Twisha Sharma case, the mother-in-law of the deceased, retired judge Giribala Singh, has presented a contentious account of events leading up to the death of the former model and actress.

Speaking to ANI, she claimed Twisha was impulsive and said she got upset on receiving confirmation of her pregnancy, and insisted on terminating it.

"Within 5 months, I realised she held quite liberal views...on the 17th, the moment she received confirmation of her pregnancy, her entire demeanour changed; she declared she did not want to keep this child," Singh told the media. She further added that evening she found Twisha in a deeply distressed state, physically harming herself and crying out that she could not continue living as she was.

Singh claimed she offered to arrange Twisha's departure the following day "with dignity" if she wished to leave.

Singh further alleged Twisha acted on impulse throughout, and that her own mother, who visited on the April 23, stayed only briefly. When Twisha's mother returned on the April 30, Singh claims Twisha insisted on undergoing a Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP).

Expressing sympathy for her son, Samarth Singh, she said the case warranted dismissal as it had no concrete merit or evidence.

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On the question of her son's culpability, Singh was unequivocal. She said Samarth was suffering, that there had been no physical altercation, and characterised Twisha's post-MTP distress as an internal psychological conflict.

"Regarding Samarth, boys often aren't able to express their emotions through tears. My son is suffering because right from the very beginning, her behaviour was like that. He tried, but there was absolutely no sign of improvement." she added.

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Samarth Singh is expected to appear before the court, with his legal counsel preparing his defence, Giribala confirmed.

The victim's father, Navnidhi Sharma, has strongly denied the allegations levelled by Giribala Singh. He said the retired judge was acting in violation of the law by issuing media statements to malign his deceased daughter's character.

Twisha Sharma, 33, a resident of Noida, died under mysterious circumstances on May 12 in her marital home in Bhopal just five months after her marriage to Samarth Singh in December 2025. The case led to criminal investigation and intense public debate after her family accused her in-laws of dowry torture and mental harassment. Contrary to what her mother-in-law has claimed, her brother has alleged the Singhs were pressuring her to terminate the pregnancy.

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