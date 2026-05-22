India-US Trade Deal: Envoy Sergio Gor Says BTA Could Be Finalised In Weeks Or Months

The United States Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, has expressed strong optimism that a bilateral trade agreement between the two countries could be finalised within weeks or months, signalling fresh momentum in negotiations that have been underway for over a year and a half.

Speaking at the Annual Leadership Summit of the American Chamber of Commerce in New Delhi, Ambassador Gor outlined the broad ambitions of the proposed deal, stating that US President Donald Trump's primary goal is to "facilitate bilateral trade in a way that creates lucrative opportunities for American businesses and workers."

He confirmed that an interim trade agreement is already on the table, with both sides now focused on completing a more comprehensive framework that would expand market access, reduce trade barriers, and create greater regulatory certainty for businesses on both sides.

"This agreement, if done right, will strengthen supply chains, catalyse new investments, and drive sustained inclusive growth," Gor said, emphasising tangible benefits for industries, workers, and economies of both nations.

On the timeline of negotiations, Gor offered reassurance. While talks have been ongoing for 18 months, he contextualised the pace by noting that the European Union's trade negotiations took nearly 19 years to conclude.

"We are confident that in the coming weeks and months, this trade deal will be finalised.

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Last month, an Indian delegation travelled to Washington DC to advance the discussions, and a US delegation is set to visit India next month to continue the process.

The push for a deal comes at a significant moment. India and the United States paused reciprocal tariffs earlier this year as part of a broader global trade detente initiated by the Trump administration, creating a 90-day window for countries to negotiate bilateral arrangements.

India, as one of America's largest trading partners with bilateral trade exceeding $190 billion annually, has been among the most active in pursuing a formalised agreement during this period.

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The central government has signalled willingness to offer concessions on agricultural imports and lower tariffs on select American goods, while seeking greater access for Indian pharmaceuticals, textiles, and IT services in return.

With delegations actively moving between capitals and an ambassador publicly committing to a near-term timeline, the India-US trade deal appears closer to the finish line than at any point since talks began.

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