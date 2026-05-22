PM Modi Discusses Ease Of Doing Business, Reforms, Viksit Bharat In Meeting With Council Of Ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared a photo of his meeting with the Council of Ministers where they discussed perspectives and best practices to boost ease of living and doing business.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Modi wrote, "Had a fruitful meeting of the Council of Ministers yesterday. We exchanged perspectives and best practices relating to boosting ‘Ease of Living, ‘Ease of Doing Business' and how to further reforms in order to realise our shared dream of a Viksit Bharat."

A day earlier, Modi told his council of ministers to set their goal on 2047 so that by then with various reform initiatives people's lives become more comfortable. At the meeting of the council of ministers, the prime minister said that maximum stress should be given on the next generation reforms so that all round development could be achieved by the country by 2047 when the India will celebrate the 100 years of Independence.

During the meeting, sources said Modi gave broad outline of the reform initiatives through which the country becomes developed by 2047. He repeatedly told the ministers that their aim and objective should always be in bringing comfort to the people's lives and there should be "ease of living" for people.

Modi also said that there should not be any interference in the people's lives in any way, the sources said. The prime minister told the ministers to take all possible steps so that people get maximum benefits from the government welfare programmes.

He said this is the time to look forward, not dwell on what has been done in the past.

Modi noted that while the government has been in power since 2014, the focus in 2026 must be on future goals and achievements. He advised ministers to remain focused on governance and delivery, the sources said. The prime minister stressed that there should be no pendency in government work.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gave a presentation on the just concluded foreign visit of Modi during which the prime minister visited five countries -- the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy.

A total of nine secretaries gave presentations on the initiatives and performance of their respective ministries and departments. A few of them gave presentation on the worked done in the last two years of the Modi government's third term.

Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan also gave a presentation on overall government reform initiatives and other people centric measures. Niti Aayog member Rajiv Gauba also gave a presentation.

The meeting was attended by all cabinet ministers, ministers of state (independent charge), and ministers of state. This was the first meeting of the council of ministers held this year.

The prime minister had earlier outlined his government's reform priorities for the next decade, asserting that his government's "Reform Express" has delivered systemic transformation and benefitted common citizens in a significant way.

The council of ministers meeting comes after the BJP's massive success in the recently held assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam, besides forming an NDA government in Puducherry again.

The prime minister has been holding meetings of the entire council of ministers from time to time to discuss key policy and governance issues.

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