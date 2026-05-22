Nepal vs USA Live Streaming: Where To Watch ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Match In India?

Nepal and USA head into another high-stakes encounter in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 cycle with qualification implications beginning to intensify. The top four teams at the end of the tournament will secure a place in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier for the 2027 ODI World Cup, while the remaining sides will be pushed into the tougher Qualifier Play-off route.

The two teams come into this fixture from contrasting positions on the league table. USA have enjoyed one of the strongest campaigns in the competition so far, winning 18 matches to sit right at the top of the table. Nepal, meanwhile, endured a difficult start to their cycle away from home but have revived their campaign impressively during the ongoing home tri-series in Kirtipur, to move up to fifth spot.

USA are coming off a dominant six-wicket win over Scotland on May 20. Their bowling attack dismantled Scotland for just 169, with Saurabh Netravalkar producing Player of the Match figures of 3/19. USA then completed the chase comfortably inside 28 overs, powered by useful contributions from openers Smit Patel and Shayan Jahangir, who both scored 37.

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Nepal are also coming into this game on the back of a six-wicket win over Scotland in their previous outing on May 18. Spinners Lalit Rajbanshi (4/32) and Sandeep Lamichhane (3/47) both starred with the ball to restrict Scotland to 194, before Nepal completed the chase inside 39 overs with captain Rohit Paudel leading the charge with an unbeaten 74*.

USA's key player once again remains Saurabh Netravalkar. The left-arm seamer has emerged as the leader of the American bowling attack during this League 2 cycle and is currently the third highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 40 scalps. His ability to strike with the new ball and deliver at the death has made him one of the most effective bowlers in the tournament.

For Nepal, Kushal Bhurtel remains the biggest threat at the top of the order. The opener was outstanding in the teams' previous meeting on May 16, smashing an unbeaten 120 off 118 balls, including 13 fours and four sixes, as Nepal secured a commanding nine-wicket victory over USA.

Nepal vs USA Match Venue And Start Time

The Nepal vs USA ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match is scheduled to be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, on Friday. The match will begin at 9:15 a.m. Indian Standard Time.

Nepal vs USA Head-To-Head Record

Nepal secured a dominant nine-wicket victory in the teams' last meeting on May 16, 2026, in Kirtipur. USA were bowled out for 195 despite Smit Patel's 83, with Dipendra Singh Airee starring for Nepal with figures of 4/24.

Nepal then chased down the target in just 36.4 overs, powered by Kushal Bhurtel's unbeaten 120* off 118 balls and Aasif Sheikh's 58 during a 145-run opening stand.

Historically, USA still hold a slight edge in the rivalry, winning six of the 12 ODIs between the sides, while Nepal have won five matches, with one game ending in a tie.

Nepal vs USA Possible Playing XI

Nepal Predicted XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Ishan Pandey, Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Nandan Yadav.

USA Predicted XI: Smit Patel (wk), Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shubham Ranjane, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Mohammad Mohsin.

Nepal vs USA Broadcast Details

The Nepal vs USA ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match will not have a dedicated television broadcast in India.

Nepal vs USA Live Streaming

The Nepal vs USA ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website. It can also be streamed globally on ICC.tv in selected regions.

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