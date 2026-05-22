Buy, Sell Or Hold: Samvardhana, Sammaan Capital, Swaraj Engines, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Skipper — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Sammaan Capital Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Swaraj Engines Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd.?

Nirav Asher, Head- Equity Research Analyst Latin Manharlal Sec Pvt Ltd. and Jatin Gedia, VP – Technical Research, Teji Mandi provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. (CMP: Rs 136.89)

Jatin: Buy

Structure is positive for Samvardhana Motherson.

Expecting move towards Rs 147.

Buy 50 shares at market price of Rs 134.

Sammaan Capital Ltd. (CMP: Rs 154.75)

Nirav: Wait

Abu Dhabi has made entry in the comoany.

Possibility of kitchen-sinking in subsequent quarters.

Swaraj Engines Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,670.00)

Nirav: Sell

Company has rewarded share holders very well.

Vert strong revenue visibility, return margins.

Stock- run up has happened. Opt for Bajaj Auto.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 159.10)

Nirav: Sell.

Lot of patience has been tested.

Invest in good small or mid-cap private sector bank.

Skipper Ltd (India) (CMP: Rs 459.90)

Jatin: Buy

Stock is consolidating after a sharp run-up.

Buy stock only above Rs 485.

Expecting Rs 550-570 on the upside.



Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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