Five Stocks To Buy: KIMS, Senco Gold, Godfrey Phillips And More | May 22, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on healthcare, automotive components, engineering infrastructure, consumer goods, and retail.

Top picks include healthcare major KIMS, auto component manufacturer Endurance Technologies, engineering firm Kalpataru Projects, consumer goods player Godfrey Phillips, and retail jeweler Senco Gold.

KIMS

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, AVP Derivatives, Retail Research at IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Limited, sees positive price action in the healthcare major. He recommended a buy on KIMS in the range of Rs 759 to Rs 769 for a target of Rs 888, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 713.

Endurance Technologies

Deven Mehata, Manager – Technical & Derivatives Analyst at IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd, identified a buying opportunity in the automotive components sector. He recommended entering Endurance Technologies at Rs 2,623 for an upside target of Rs 2,830, while protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 2,500.

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL)

Deven Mehata of IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd also sees technical strength in the engineering and infrastructure segment. He recommended a buy on KPIL at Rs 1,276 for a target price of Rs 1,400, suggesting a stop loss at Rs 1,215 to manage downside risk.

Godfrey Phillips India

VLA Ambala, SEBI RA & Founder at SMT Stock Market, highlighted momentum in the consumer goods space with a buy call on Godfrey Phillips. She recommended an entry in the range of Rs 2,250 to Rs 2,300 for upside targets between Rs 2,450 and Rs 2,700, advising traders to keep a strict stop loss at Rs 2,100.

Senco Gold

VLA Ambala of SMT Stock Market also identified a potential swing trading opportunity in the retail jewelry segment. She recommended buying Senco Gold between Rs 330 and Rs 340 for targets of Rs 370, Rs 400, and Rs 450. Traders are advised to protect the position with a stop loss at Rs 300.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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