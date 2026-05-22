US Daylight Saving Time To Become Permanent? Trump Backs 'Longer, Brighter Days', Bill Gets 48-1 Majority

A US House proposal on Thursday pushed to make the daylight saving time in effect all year-round, an idea consistently derailed in Congress.

The ‌House Energy and Commerce Committee voted in 48-1 majority supporting the Sunshine Protection Act, which is expected to be implemented as part of a five-year transportation bill.

Daylight saving time is the practice of advancing clocks forward one hour during the summer half of the year that has been in place in nearly all of the ⁠US since the 1960s.

US President Donald Trump lauded the idea and wrote in a post on Truth Social said, "Big Vote today (48-1!) in the Energy and Commerce Committee on a Bill including The Sunshine Protection Act, which will be making Daylight Saving Time Permanent! This is so important in that Hundreds of Millions of Dollars are spent every year by people, Cities, and States, being forced to change their Clocks."

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Assuring that the bill will become a law, he said, "I am going to work very hard to see The Sunshine Protection Act signed into Law. It's time that people can stop worrying about the “Clock,” not to mention all of the work and money that is spent on this ridiculous, twice yearly production. It will also be a very nice WIN for the Republican Party. Take it! We are going with the far more popular alternative, Saving Daylight, which gives you a longer, brighter Day — And who can be against that — This is an easy one!"

According to supporters of the bill, the change in time ​leads to sleep disturbances, more workplace injuries and car crashes. They ​also expect that the shift will boost economic activity during winter.

The idea was put forward every year since 2018 by Representative Vern Buchanan that was proposed this year as well. For the bill to become a law, it must pass the full US House, and the Senate would consider whether to take up the measure, which faces opposition from Republican Tom Cotton ​and others.

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