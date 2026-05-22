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Stock Picks Today: Adani Group, Infosys, ITC, Nykaa, LIC And More On Brokerages' Radar

Check out top stocks under brokerages' radar heading into trade today.

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Stock Picks Today: Adani Group, Infosys, ITC, Nykaa, LIC And More On Brokerages' Radar
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  • Bernstein praises Adani Group's execution and healthy debt, but notes valuations are less cheap
  • Pharma initiations by Bernstein include Outperform on Zydus Life, Lupin, Sun Pharma; Underperform on Biocon
  • Citi and Macquarie offer mixed views on Infosys and ITC, highlighting tax impacts and sector challenges
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Bernstein on Adani Group

  • Execution at scale helping compete with inefficient government-run businesses
  • Comfortable on debt profile, repayment and yields
  • Share pledge and promoter holding termed healthy
  • Valuations no longer cheap, though some stocks remain in line with peers

Adani Ports

  • Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1,880
  • Strong pricing power and room for value-chain expansion
  • Competes largely with government-run ports

Adani Power

  • Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 177
  • Operates in an effective 2–3 player market
  • Equipment bottlenecks seen supporting competitive positioning

Ambuja Cement

  • Maintain Market-perform with TP of Rs 542

Adani Green

  • Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 864
  • Strategic advantages acknowledged
  • Valuations remain a concern

Bernstein on Pharma

Zydus Life

  • Initiate Outperform with TP of Rs 1,457
  • Earnings acceleration expected from innovation and wellness adjacencies

Lupin

  • Initiate Outperform with TP of Rs 2,707
  • Seen as an innovation-driven turnaround story

Sun Pharma

  • Initiate Outperform with TP of Rs 2,235
  • Consistent EPS growth expected

Aurobindo Pharma

  • Initiate Market-perform with TP of Rs 1,498

Mankind Pharma

  • Initiate Underperform with TP of Rs 2,057
  • Bernstein sees deeper slowdown in core sales growth than Street expectations

Biocon

  • Initiate Underperform with TP of Rs 326
  • Weak sales execution impacting return ratios
  • Innovation in niche therapies and specialty products expected to drive Indian biopharma growth
  • Quality culture and GenAI gains seen as strong catalysts

Citi on Infosys

  • Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 1,300
  • Financial services and energy verticals expected to improve
  • Macro softness and decision-making delays visible in March
  • H1FY27 expected to be stronger than H2FY27
  • Infosys working with 90% of top-200 clients on AI
  • AI-led deflation risks acknowledged, but new value pools emerging
  • Wage hikes already budgeted into margin guidance

Macquarie on Page Industries

  • Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 31,000
  • Q4 EBITDA beat estimates
  • Management bullish on FY27 growth outlook
  • Potential price hikes could support near-term performance
  • Concern remains over sustainability of demand momentum

Bernstein on Financials

  • Sector outlook: “Calm before the storm”
  • Growth improving while margins soften marginally
  • Asset quality remains benign
  • PSB outperformance less certain
  • NIM pressure expected amid tighter liquidity conditions

HDFC Bank

  • Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1,150

ICICI Bank

  • Maintain Market-perform with TP of Rs 1,550

Axis Bank

  • Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1,600

Kotak Mahindra Bank

  • Maintain Market-perform with TP of Rs 500

SBI

  • Maintain Market-perform with TP of Rs 1,300

IndusInd Bank

  • Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1,000

Bajaj Finance

  • Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 840

Paytm

  • Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1,500

Jefferies on ITC

  • Maintain Hold; Cut TP to Rs 350 from Rs 400
  • Strong Q4 driven by cigarettes business
  • Partial impact of tax hike reflected in Q4
  • Q1FY27 expected to provide clearer picture of tax impact
  • Volumes and margins likely to remain under pressure
  • Stock expected to stay range-bound near term

Macquarie on ITC

  • Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 330
  • Q4 impacted by tax transition
  • Positive on FMCG demand recovery and paper margins
  • Agri EBIT affected by Iran conflict disruptions
  • Q1FY27 profitability may remain under pressure

Citi on ITC

  • Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 290
  • Regulatory overhang remains key concern
  • Q1FY27 to offer better read-through on tax impact
  • Staggered pricing strategy could hurt profitability
  • Monitoring volume trends and competitive intensity closely

MS on ITC

  • Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 346
  • Cigarettes, FMCG and paper EBIT ahead of estimates
  • Agri business weaker than expectations
  • Tax hike implications remain key monitorable
  • Stock expected to remain range-bound

JPMorgan on ITC

  • Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 325
  • Q4 EBITDA beat estimates
  • Q1FY27 remains crucial for assessing cigarette tax impact
  • FMCG and paper businesses showing improvement
  • Pricing and cost optimisation expected to offset inflationary pressures

Jefferies on AWL Agri

  • Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 260
  • Transitioning from edible oil-led business to broader foods platform
  • Guided for Rs 1 lakh crore sales by 2030
  • Foods growth expected to accelerate using Fortune brand strength
  • Margins expected to improve with scale and better mix

Macquarie on Nykaa

  • Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 210
  • Beauty margins remained healthy
  • Fashion business reached EBITDA breakeven
  • Moderation seen in beauty ad income growth and own-brand growth

Jefferies on Nykaa

  • Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 350 from Rs 315
  • Strong growth across segments
  • Fashion acceleration and breakeven seen as positives
  • Own brands continue to perform strongly
  • Positive medium-term outlook despite macro caution

Citi on Nykaa

  • Maintain Sell; Hike TP to Rs 225 from Rs 215
  • Margins improved on lower fixed costs
  • Fashion losses reduced
  • Beauty and personal care gross margins improved

Jefferies on LG India

  • Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1,660
  • Demand remained broad-based in Q4
  • Operating margin impacted by commodity inflation and weak INR
  • Room AC sales crossed 1 million units in Q4
  • Company targets exports to 22 countries in FY27

Jefferies on Emami

  • Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 620 from Rs 650
  • Revenue volatility continues
  • EBITDA growth remained muted
  • Stock likely to stay out of favour unless growth improves
  • Buy call based mainly on valuations

Jefferies on Dr Agarwal's

  • Maintain Hold; Hike TP to Rs 510 from Rs 470
  • Strong growth momentum continues
  • Expansion guidance maintained
  • FY27 revenue growth guided at 21-22%
  • Margins expected to remain stable at ~27%

Macquarie on GAIL

  • Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 205
  • Q4 impacted by lower volumes and soft marketing margins
  • Geopolitical disruptions weighed on performance
  • Full impact expected in Q1FY27
  • FY27 guidance on transmission and marketing margins remains key

Bernstein on LIC

  • Maintain Market-perform with TP of Rs 940
  • Strong top-line and bottom-line growth in Q4FY26
  • Product mix aiding margin expansion
  • Margins may gradually converge with private peers

Macquarie on LIC

  • Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1,100
  • Strong margin expansion surprised positively
  • APE growth remained strong
  • Product mix improving VNB margins
  • Valuation support remains intact

Citi on LIC

  • Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 1,475 from Rs 1,345
  • Strong operational performance
  • Persistency-led gains continue
  • Valuation remains attractive
  • Promoter holding structure remains an overhang

Jefferies on Varun Beverages

  • Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 615
  • Revised franchise agreement offers flexibility
  • Company exploring adjacent consumer categories
  • Beer distribution trials already underway in parts of Africa

Jefferies on JSW Cement

  • Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 150
  • Q4 beat driven by realizations
  • FY27 volume growth estimated at 19%
  • Cost savings expected through higher renewable energy mix

Jefferies on Honasa

  • Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 565 from Rs 500
  • Growth trajectory improving
  • Margins at record highs
  • Guidance includes high-teens revenue growth and EBITDA expansion

Citi on Honasa

  • Maintain Sell; Hike TP to Rs 320 from Rs 285
  • Growth acceleration noted
  • Sustainability of margins remains key monitorable
  • Offline expansion and innovation remain important drivers

MS on Maruti

  • Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 17,895
  • Commodity cost pressures intensifying
  • Margins expected to trough in Q1FY27
  • Price hikes likely to be limited versus peers

ALSO READ: Five Stocks To Buy: KIMS, Senco Gold, Godfrey Phillips And More | May 22, 2026

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