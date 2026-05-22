Stock Picks Today: Adani Group, Infosys, ITC, Nykaa, LIC And More On Brokerages' Radar

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- Bernstein praises Adani Group's execution and healthy debt, but notes valuations are less cheap
- Pharma initiations by Bernstein include Outperform on Zydus Life, Lupin, Sun Pharma; Underperform on Biocon
- Citi and Macquarie offer mixed views on Infosys and ITC, highlighting tax impacts and sector challenges
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Bernstein on Adani Group
- Execution at scale helping compete with inefficient government-run businesses
- Comfortable on debt profile, repayment and yields
- Share pledge and promoter holding termed healthy
- Valuations no longer cheap, though some stocks remain in line with peers
Adani Ports
- Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1,880
- Strong pricing power and room for value-chain expansion
- Competes largely with government-run ports
Adani Power
- Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 177
- Operates in an effective 2–3 player market
- Equipment bottlenecks seen supporting competitive positioning
Ambuja Cement
- Maintain Market-perform with TP of Rs 542
Adani Green
- Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 864
- Strategic advantages acknowledged
- Valuations remain a concern
Bernstein on Pharma
Zydus Life
- Initiate Outperform with TP of Rs 1,457
- Earnings acceleration expected from innovation and wellness adjacencies
Lupin
- Initiate Outperform with TP of Rs 2,707
- Seen as an innovation-driven turnaround story
Sun Pharma
- Initiate Outperform with TP of Rs 2,235
- Consistent EPS growth expected
Aurobindo Pharma
- Initiate Market-perform with TP of Rs 1,498
Mankind Pharma
- Initiate Underperform with TP of Rs 2,057
- Bernstein sees deeper slowdown in core sales growth than Street expectations
Biocon
- Initiate Underperform with TP of Rs 326
- Weak sales execution impacting return ratios
- Innovation in niche therapies and specialty products expected to drive Indian biopharma growth
- Quality culture and GenAI gains seen as strong catalysts
Citi on Infosys
- Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 1,300
- Financial services and energy verticals expected to improve
- Macro softness and decision-making delays visible in March
- H1FY27 expected to be stronger than H2FY27
- Infosys working with 90% of top-200 clients on AI
- AI-led deflation risks acknowledged, but new value pools emerging
- Wage hikes already budgeted into margin guidance
Macquarie on Page Industries
- Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 31,000
- Q4 EBITDA beat estimates
- Management bullish on FY27 growth outlook
- Potential price hikes could support near-term performance
- Concern remains over sustainability of demand momentum
Bernstein on Financials
- Sector outlook: “Calm before the storm”
- Growth improving while margins soften marginally
- Asset quality remains benign
- PSB outperformance less certain
- NIM pressure expected amid tighter liquidity conditions
HDFC Bank
- Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1,150
ICICI Bank
- Maintain Market-perform with TP of Rs 1,550
Axis Bank
- Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1,600
Kotak Mahindra Bank
- Maintain Market-perform with TP of Rs 500
SBI
- Maintain Market-perform with TP of Rs 1,300
IndusInd Bank
- Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1,000
Bajaj Finance
- Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 840
Paytm
- Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1,500
Jefferies on ITC
- Maintain Hold; Cut TP to Rs 350 from Rs 400
- Strong Q4 driven by cigarettes business
- Partial impact of tax hike reflected in Q4
- Q1FY27 expected to provide clearer picture of tax impact
- Volumes and margins likely to remain under pressure
- Stock expected to stay range-bound near term
Macquarie on ITC
- Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 330
- Q4 impacted by tax transition
- Positive on FMCG demand recovery and paper margins
- Agri EBIT affected by Iran conflict disruptions
- Q1FY27 profitability may remain under pressure
Citi on ITC
- Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 290
- Regulatory overhang remains key concern
- Q1FY27 to offer better read-through on tax impact
- Staggered pricing strategy could hurt profitability
- Monitoring volume trends and competitive intensity closely
MS on ITC
- Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 346
- Cigarettes, FMCG and paper EBIT ahead of estimates
- Agri business weaker than expectations
- Tax hike implications remain key monitorable
- Stock expected to remain range-bound
JPMorgan on ITC
- Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 325
- Q4 EBITDA beat estimates
- Q1FY27 remains crucial for assessing cigarette tax impact
- FMCG and paper businesses showing improvement
- Pricing and cost optimisation expected to offset inflationary pressures
Jefferies on AWL Agri
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 260
- Transitioning from edible oil-led business to broader foods platform
- Guided for Rs 1 lakh crore sales by 2030
- Foods growth expected to accelerate using Fortune brand strength
- Margins expected to improve with scale and better mix
Macquarie on Nykaa
- Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 210
- Beauty margins remained healthy
- Fashion business reached EBITDA breakeven
- Moderation seen in beauty ad income growth and own-brand growth
Jefferies on Nykaa
- Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 350 from Rs 315
- Strong growth across segments
- Fashion acceleration and breakeven seen as positives
- Own brands continue to perform strongly
- Positive medium-term outlook despite macro caution
Citi on Nykaa
- Maintain Sell; Hike TP to Rs 225 from Rs 215
- Margins improved on lower fixed costs
- Fashion losses reduced
- Beauty and personal care gross margins improved
Jefferies on LG India
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1,660
- Demand remained broad-based in Q4
- Operating margin impacted by commodity inflation and weak INR
- Room AC sales crossed 1 million units in Q4
- Company targets exports to 22 countries in FY27
Jefferies on Emami
- Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 620 from Rs 650
- Revenue volatility continues
- EBITDA growth remained muted
- Stock likely to stay out of favour unless growth improves
- Buy call based mainly on valuations
Jefferies on Dr Agarwal's
- Maintain Hold; Hike TP to Rs 510 from Rs 470
- Strong growth momentum continues
- Expansion guidance maintained
- FY27 revenue growth guided at 21-22%
- Margins expected to remain stable at ~27%
Macquarie on GAIL
- Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 205
- Q4 impacted by lower volumes and soft marketing margins
- Geopolitical disruptions weighed on performance
- Full impact expected in Q1FY27
- FY27 guidance on transmission and marketing margins remains key
Bernstein on LIC
- Maintain Market-perform with TP of Rs 940
- Strong top-line and bottom-line growth in Q4FY26
- Product mix aiding margin expansion
- Margins may gradually converge with private peers
Macquarie on LIC
- Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1,100
- Strong margin expansion surprised positively
- APE growth remained strong
- Product mix improving VNB margins
- Valuation support remains intact
Citi on LIC
- Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 1,475 from Rs 1,345
- Strong operational performance
- Persistency-led gains continue
- Valuation remains attractive
- Promoter holding structure remains an overhang
Jefferies on Varun Beverages
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 615
- Revised franchise agreement offers flexibility
- Company exploring adjacent consumer categories
- Beer distribution trials already underway in parts of Africa
Jefferies on JSW Cement
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 150
- Q4 beat driven by realizations
- FY27 volume growth estimated at 19%
- Cost savings expected through higher renewable energy mix
Jefferies on Honasa
- Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 565 from Rs 500
- Growth trajectory improving
- Margins at record highs
- Guidance includes high-teens revenue growth and EBITDA expansion
Citi on Honasa
- Maintain Sell; Hike TP to Rs 320 from Rs 285
- Growth acceleration noted
- Sustainability of margins remains key monitorable
- Offline expansion and innovation remain important drivers
MS on Maruti
- Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 17,895
- Commodity cost pressures intensifying
- Margins expected to trough in Q1FY27
- Price hikes likely to be limited versus peers
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