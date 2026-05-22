IPL 2026: RR, PBKS, KKR, DC — Which Team Has Best Chance For Final Playoff Spot?

Chennai Super Kings crashed out of the IPL 2026 playoff race after suffering a heavy defeat to the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on May 21. The loss confirmed CSK as the third side to be knocked out of contention this season. The setback leaves Chennai with 12 points from their campaign, placing them two behind fourth-placed Rajasthan Royals and out of reach of the playoff spots.

Three playoff spots have already been secured by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, leaving four franchises fighting for the final qualification place. Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals remain alive in the race.

IPL 2026 Points Table Updated After GT vs CSK Match

Position Team Played Won Lost No Result NRR Points 1 RCB 13 9 4 0 1.065 18 2 GT 14 9 5 0 0.695 18 3 SRH 13 8 5 0 0.350 16 4 RR 13 7 6 0 0.083 14 5 PBKS 13 6 6 1 0.227 13 6 KKR 13 6 6 1 0.011 13 7 CSK 14 6 8 0 -0.345 12 8 DC 13 6 7 0 -0.871 12 9 MI 13 4 9 0 -0.510 8 10 LSG 13 4 9 0 -0.702 8

Rajasthan Royals Playoff Chances IPL 2026

Remaining match: vs MI on May 24

The qualification equation is relatively straightforward for Rajasthan Royals. A win against Mumbai Indians in their final outing will seal a playoff place without depending on any other results. Despite the pressure surrounding their final league fixture against Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals may yet qualify for the playoffs even in defeat. If they lose, Rajasthan's chances would then depend heavily on net run-rate calculations and losses for both Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in their respective final matches.

Punjab Kings Playoff Chances IPL 2026

Remaining match: vs LSG on May 23

Despite enduring a six-match losing streak, Punjab Kings remain in the race for a playoff berth. Should Rajasthan Royals lose in their final fixture, a win for Punjab in their last league match would significantly boost their qualification hopes. Punjab's net run-rate advantage over Kolkata Knight Riders may also play a crucial role. Currently on +0.227 compared to KKR's +0.011, Punjab will aim to finish with a margin that keeps them ahead even if Kolkata register a win in their final encounter.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playoff Chances IPL 2026

Remaining match: vs DC on May 24

The qualification race is still alive for Kolkata Knight Riders, who continue to hold a realistic chance of reaching the playoffs. A defeat each for Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, combined with a KKR win, would guarantee progression for Ajinkya Rahane's men. The equation becomes more complicated if Punjab manage to win. In that scenario, KKR would have to triumph by a substantial margin to bridge the deficit in net run-rate.

Delhi Capitals Playoff Chances IPL 2026

Remaining match: vs KKR on May 24

Delhi Capitals remain mathematically alive, but their chances of making the IPL 2026 playoffs are realistically close to zero. If both Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings stumble in their final matches, Delhi would still have to register a massive win over Kolkata Knight Riders to overhaul the net run-rate deficit.

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