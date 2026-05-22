Q4 Results Today: Eicher Motors, NTPC Green, Hindalco, Sun Pharma, Others To Declare Earnings On May 22

Over 190 companies are set to announce the results for Q4FY26 on May 22. Important companies announcing fourth-quarter results on May 22 include Sun Pharma, NTPC Green Energy, Hindalco, Eicher Motors, Colgate Palmolive (India), Fortis Healthcare and 3M India. Some companies could also announce dividends. Many have already scheduled conference calls to discuss their Q4FY26 numbers in detail.

List Of Companies Declaring Q4 Results On May 22

20 Microns Ltd., 3M India Ltd., Saven Technologies Ltd., Aelea Commodities Ltd., Aditya Spinners Ltd., Adroit Infotech Ltd., Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd., Agarwal Fortune India Ltd., Agio Paper & Industries Ltd., AG Ventures Ltd., Ajcon Global Services Ltd., All Time Plastics Ltd., Almondz Global Securities Ltd., Alphalogic Techsys Ltd., Alufluoride Ltd., AMS Polymers Ltd., Antariksh Industries Ltd., Anand Rayons Ltd., Arrow Greentech Ltd., Ascensive Educare Ltd., Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd., Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd., Add-Shop ERetail Ltd., Bacil Pharma Ltd., Balgopal Commercial Ltd.

Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd., Ballarpur Industries Ltd., Belding India Ltd., Binny Mills Ltd., Birla Cable Ltd., Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd., Birla Cotsyn (India) Ltd., Birla Precision Technologies Ltd., Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd., Bansal Roofing Products Ltd., Ceenik Exports India Ltd., Centerac Technologies Ltd., Century Plyboards (India) Ltd., Concord Enviro Systems Ltd., CG Vak Software & Exports Ltd., Chartered Logistics Ltd., Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd., Crest Ventures Ltd., DAM Capital Advisors Ltd., Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., EIH Associated Hotels Ltd.

Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech India Ltd., Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd., Electronics Mart India Ltd., Euro Panel Products Ltd., Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd., Excel Industries Ltd., Excelsoft Technologies Ltd., Faze Three Ltd., Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd., GHV Infra Projects Ltd., Gini Silk Mills Ltd., Godavari Biorefineries Ltd., Gokaldas Exports Ltd., Greenlam Industries Ltd., Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd., Galaxy Supermarket Ltd., Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd., HB Leasing & Finance Company Ltd., HB Stockholdings Ltd.

Healthy Investments Ltd., Hemadri Cements Ltd., H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., HRS Aluglaze Ltd., IITL Projects Ltd., Indigo Paints Ltd., Indobell Insulations Ltd., Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd., IRCON International Ltd., Jayatma Industries Ltd., Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd., Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., KDJ Holidayscapes and Resorts Ltd., Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd., Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd., Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd., Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd., Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd., KSR Footwear Ltd., Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd.

Lehar Footwears Ltd., Libord Finance Ltd., Maharashtra Seamless Ltd., Manaksia Steels Ltd., Manomay Tex India Ltd., Mapro Industries Ltd., Marsons Ltd., Max Estates Ltd., Modern Steels Ltd., Mid India Industries Ltd., Medico Intercontinental Ltd., Minda Corporation Ltd., Milkfood Ltd., Modern Dairies Ltd., Modison Ltd., Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd., Morepen Laboratories Ltd., Motisons Jewellers Ltd., Mukta Arts Ltd., Multibase India Ltd., Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd., National Fittings Ltd., Natraj Proteins Ltd., Info Edge (India) Ltd., Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd., Next Mediaworks Ltd.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd., NR International Ltd., NTPC Green Energy Ltd., Oswal Leasing Ltd., Paramount Communications Ltd., Patel Chem Specialities Ltd., Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd., Pix Transmissions Ltd., Paradeep Parivahan Ltd., Prabha Energy Ltd., Prakash Industries Ltd., Precision Camshafts Ltd., Prostarm Info Systems Ltd., Quint Digital Ltd., The Ramco Cements Ltd., The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd., Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd., Regent Enterprises Ltd., Remsons Industries Ltd., Roopshri Resorts Ltd., RR MetalMakers India Ltd., RSC International Ltd.

Revathi Equipment India Ltd., S&S Power Switchgear Ltd., Sal Automotive Ltd., Sam Industries Ltd., Santosh Fine Fab Ltd., S Chand and Company Ltd., Sealmatic India Ltd., Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd., Shilpa Medicare Ltd., Shrydus Industries Ltd., Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd., Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd., SK Minerals & Additives Ltd., SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd., Shukra Bullions Ltd., Sarthak Metals Ltd., SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Sri Chakra Cement Ltd., Star Cement Ltd., Star Imaging And Path Lab Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Swadeshi Polytex Ltd.

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd., Swojas Foods Ltd., Syncom Formulations India Ltd., Talbros Engineering Ltd., Tarsons Products Ltd., TCC Concept Ltd., Thinkink Picturez Ltd., Tiaan Consumer Ltd., Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Transoceanic Properties Ltd., Trigyn Technologies Ltd., Trualt Bioenergy Ltd., TTK Prestige Ltd., TVS Electronics Ltd., Unichem Laboratories Ltd., Unijolly Investments Company Ltd., Unishire Urban Infra Ltd., Vandan Foods Ltd., Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd., Velan Hotels Ltd., Viceroy Hotels Ltd., Vikran Engineering Ltd.

Vippy Spinpro Ltd., Vishal Bearings Ltd., Vivid Global Industries Ltd., Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd., VTM Ltd., Welspun Investments and Commercials Ltd., West Leisure Resorts Ltd., Wisec Global Ltd., Yatra Online Ltd., Zee Learn Ltd.

Hindalco Q3 Results

Hindalco Industries, the metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, saw its consolidated net profit tumble 45% year-on-year in the December quarter to Rs 2,049 crore. The company had posted a profit of Rs 3,735 crore in the year-ago quarter.

However, its operational revenue showed healthy growth, climbing 14% to Rs 66,521 crore in Q3FY26 against Rs 58,390 crore reported in the October-December quarter a year earlier.

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Eicher Motors Q3 Results

Eicher Motors registered double-digit growth in both profit and revenue during the December quarter. Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders rose to Rs 1,420 crore in Q3FY26, marking a 21% increase over Rs 1,171 crore reported a year ago.

Revenue from operations also expanded sharply, advancing 23% to Rs 6,114 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 4,973 crore in the year-ago period.

NTPC Green Energy Q3 Results

Renewable energy firm NTPC Green Energy saw its consolidated net profit shrink 74% in the October-December quarter to Rs 17.32 crore, largely due to higher expenses. In the same period last year, the company had reported a net profit of Rs 65.61 crore.

However, total income rose to Rs 684.22 crore in Q3FY26 compared with Rs 581.46 crore in the year-ago quarter.

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