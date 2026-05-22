When Will Rain Reach Delhi? Relief Expected Soon Amid Severe Heatwave

Even as Delhi-NCR and vast stretches of northern India continue to reel under an intense heatwave, latest satellite imagery from India Meteorological Department (IMD) has detected a powerful western disturbance originating over the Mediterranean, approaching the northwestern parts of the country.

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Data captured by the advanced INSAT-3DS weather satellite system on May 21 reveals a blanket of dense cloud cover directly across Afghanistan and Pakistan. Meteorological data indicates a parallel increase in atmospheric moisture drawing directly from the Arabian Sea, alongside intensifying convective cloud activity over northeast India and portions of the Bay of Bengal.

The shifting atmospheric patterns come amid an ongoing public health emergency in the National Capital Region (NCR). The weather department had placed Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Gurugram under a strict "orange" alert for Thursday, warning residents to limit outdoor exposure as daytime maximum temperatures consistently breached the 45°C threshold.

The extreme heat is expected to continue across northwest, central, and eastern India for the next few days, experts cited by India Today said, though the western disturbance may bring some rain and relief in parts of North India.

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"We have issued an 'Orange Alert' for six to seven days covering Punjab, Haryana, the NCR-Delhi region, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. We have issued a 'Red Alert' for a duration of three days for East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, and certain parts of Vidarbha," IMD scientist Naresh Kumar told ANI.

A meteorologist confirmed the approaching western disturbance had actively begun influencing weather patterns across the northern tier of the country since Thursday. As a result, intense heatwave conditions are expected to gradually ease across Jammu and Kashmir.

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