Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 7: Suriya-Trisha's Film Maintains Momentum — Collects This Amount

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's mass entertainer 'Karuppu' completed its first week at the box office On Thursday. After registering a solid opening weekend, the film held strong despite entering weekdays.

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 7

As per reports from Sacnilk, on Day 7, the film has collected Rs 8.3 crore from 5,140 shows. These numbers indicate 22.4% drop from the previous day's (Day 6 - Wednesday) net collection of Rs 10.7 crore.

The total gross collections of India are reported as Rs 132.05 crore, and the total India net collections as Rs 114.05 crore so far. On Day 7, the film grossed Rs 3 crore from the overseas market, taking the total overseas gross to Rs 57 crore. This brings the total worldwide gross collection to Rs 189.05 crore.

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Language-Wise Breakdown

Tamil : The Tamil version has collected Rs 7 crore from 3,599 shows with an occupancy of 35%.

: The Tamil version has collected Rs 7 crore from 3,599 shows with an occupancy of 35%. Telugu: The Telugu version of the film has collected Rs 1.3 crore from 1,541 shows with an occupancy of 20%.

Day 7 Occupancy

Tamil : The Tamil version led with 34.31% overall occupancy. The morning shows registered 19.92% occupancy while the afternoon shows rose to 33.23%. Evening shows reported 38.38%, and the night shows closed the day with 45.69%.

: The Tamil version led with 34.31% overall occupancy. The morning shows registered 19.92% occupancy while the afternoon shows rose to 33.23%. Evening shows reported 38.38%, and the night shows closed the day with 45.69%. Telugu: The Telugu version reported an overall occupancy of 15.88%. Morning shows saw a low occupancy of 11.27%, while the afternoon shows improved slightly to 18.64%. Evening and night shows reported 15.18% and 15.91%, respectively.

Box Office Performance

The film opened with strong figures of Rs 15.5 crore net on Day 1. Driven by a strong performance in Tamil Nadu, the Tamil version raked in Rs 13.1 crore on Day 1, with a solid occupancy of 54%.

The opening weekend registered strong collections. On Day 2 (Saturday), the film collected Rs 24.15 crore from 6,288 shows at an occupancy of 56.8%, while on Day 3 (Sunday), it collected Rs 28.35 crore from 6,843 shows.

The film maintained a strong weekday hold, as it collected Rs 14.3 crore on Day 4 (Monday), Rs 12.75 crore on Day 5 (Tuesday), and Rs 10.7 crore on Day 6 (Wednesday).

The first week wrapped up with a strong net collection of Rs 114.05 crore.

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About The Film

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu is a mythological mass entertainer starring Suriya as Saravanan, a lawyer who is the human avatar of the powerful deity Karuppusamy.

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