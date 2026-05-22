Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal's Film Earns Big, Mints This Amount — Check Details

Mohanlal's much-anticipated thriller 'Drishyam 3' hit the screens on May 21, 2026, and has received a solid response from audiences on its opening day. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film marks Georgekutty's return as he and his family face new challenges.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1

As per Sacnilk reports, on Day 1, Drishyam 3 collected Rs 15.85 crore net across 5,506 shows. These figures bring the total India gross collections to Rs 18.37 crore and the total India net collections to Rs 15.85 crore.

The film received a strong response in the overseas market as well, minting Rs 25 crore in gross collections and bringing its worldwide gross to Rs 43.37 crore.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 In Theatres Now: Plot, Recap, Cast And All About Mohanlal's Thriller Finale

Language-Wise Breakdown

Here's what Day 1 looked like for Drishyam 3:

Malayalam : The original Malayalam version, being the driving force for the film, collected Rs 13.7 crore from 3,503 shows. The occupancy stood strong at 67%.

: The original Malayalam version, being the driving force for the film, collected Rs 13.7 crore from 3,503 shows. The occupancy stood strong at 67%. Telugu : The Telugu version collected Rs 1.5 crore from 1,365 shows with an occupancy of 22%.

: The Telugu version collected Rs 1.5 crore from 1,365 shows with an occupancy of 22%. Tamil : The Tamil version collected Rs 45 lakh from 475 shows with an occupancy of 31%.

: The Tamil version collected Rs 45 lakh from 475 shows with an occupancy of 31%. Kannada: The Kannada version collected Rs 20 lakh from 163 shows with an occupancy of 19%.

Day 1 Occupancy

Malayalam : With a strong overall occupancy of 66.79%, the morning shows registered 59.42%. The afternoon shows reported 63.83%, while the evening shows further increased to 71%. The night shows recorded the best occupancy rate of Day 1 at 72.92%.

: With a strong overall occupancy of 66.79%, the morning shows registered 59.42%. The afternoon shows reported 63.83%, while the evening shows further increased to 71%. The night shows recorded the best occupancy rate of Day 1 at 72.92%. Telugu : The overall occupancy stood at a decent 21.15%. The morning shows reported 15.58%, while the afternoon shows rose to 22.17%. Evening and night shows registered 20.67% and 22.5% respectively.

: The overall occupancy stood at a decent 21.15%. The morning shows reported 15.58%, while the afternoon shows rose to 22.17%. Evening and night shows registered 20.67% and 22.5% respectively. Tamil : The overall occupancy reported was 37.64%. Morning shows recorded 17.60%, afternoon shows 39.6%, evening shows 22.3%, and night shows 51.2%.

: The overall occupancy reported was 37.64%. Morning shows recorded 17.60%, afternoon shows 39.6%, evening shows 22.3%, and night shows 51.2%. Kannada: Day 1 saw an overall occupancy of 18.31%. Morning shows reported 10.13%, afternoon 19.38%, evening 16%, and night shows rose to 22.5%.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 Reviews: Netizens Impressed With Mohanlal's Powerhouse Performance, 'Peak Interval'

About The Film

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 continues the story of Georgekutty as his past resurfaces, threatening the family he once protected. Apart from Mohanlal as the main lead, the film stars Siddique, Asha Sharath, Esther Anil, Ansiba Hassan, and Meena.

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