SBI Staff Strike: Lender Issues Advisory For Customers Ahead Of Two-Day Protest

India's largest public sector lender, State Bank of India, on Friday issued a customer advisory ahead of a proposed two-day strike by the All India State Bank of India Staff Federation (AISBISF) scheduled for May 25 and 26.

In a post on X, the bank informed customers that efforts are being made to ensure essential banking services continue at branches during the strike period. However, it urged customers to rely on alternative banking channels to minimise inconvenience.

“Please be advised that the All India State Bank of India Staff Federation (AISBISF) has given a notice for a two-day strike on 25th and 26th May 2026,” the bank said in its advisory.

The lender advised customers to use ATMs and Automated Deposit and Withdrawal Machines (ADWMs) for their cash-related needs during the two-day protest.

SBI also encouraged customers to use Customer Service Points (CSPs), internet banking, YONO, mobile banking, UPI and other digital platforms for day-to-day banking transactions.

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“While we are making efforts to provide essential services in the branches, customers are requested to use ATMs/ADWMs for their cash requirements, use Customer Service Points (CSPs) and prefer Internet Banking, YONO, Mobile Banking, UPI and other digital channels,” the advisory stated.

The bank added that it regrets any inconvenience caused to customers due to the planned industrial action.

The advisory comes ahead of the proposed strike by the staff federation, which may impact branch-level banking operations across multiple locations during the two-day period. Customers visiting branches for cash deposits, withdrawals, passbook updates or other in-person services could face disruptions if participation in the strike is widespread.

SBI's digital banking ecosystem, including UPI payments, mobile banking and online transactions, is expected to remain operational during the strike period.

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