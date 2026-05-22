US-Iran War News Live Updates: US Will Seize, Destroy Uranium, Says Trump; Iran Deal Hopes Dim Over Hormuz

US President Donald Trump suggested that he might be OK with some 970 pounds of highly enriched uranium believed to be buried beneath Iranian nuclear facilities that were targeted by US military strikes last year remaining entombed under those sites.

But speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump reverted to a more definitive tone about the US taking control of the uranium as part of any potential peace agreement with Iran. "We will get it. We don't need it. We don't want it," Trump said. "We'll probably destroy it after we get it, but we're not going to let them have it."

Last week, Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity he'd "just feel better if I got" the uranium, but that "it's more for public relations than it is for anything else."

Iran said the latest US proposal had partly narrowed the gap between the two sides, though remarks by the Islamic Republic's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei on retaining Tehran's uranium stockpile, along with a dispute over tolls in the Strait of Hormuz, clouded hopes for a breakthrough.

Tehran is reviewing a draft submitted by Washington that “has narrowed the gaps to some extent,” the semi-official Iranian Students' News Agency reported.