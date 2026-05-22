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US-Iran War News Live Updates: US Will Seize, Destroy Uranium, Says Trump; Iran Deal Hopes Dim Over Hormuz

Trump suggested some highly enriched uranium under Iranian sites might remain but insisted the US will secure and likely destroy it.

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US-Iran War News Live Updates: US Will Seize, Destroy Uranium, Says Trump; Iran Deal Hopes Dim Over Hormuz
Iran War Live Updates
1 hour ago

US President Donald Trump suggested that he might be OK with some 970 pounds of highly enriched uranium believed to be buried beneath Iranian nuclear facilities that were targeted by US military strikes last year remaining entombed under those sites.

But speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump reverted to a more definitive tone about the US taking control of the uranium as part of any potential peace agreement with Iran. "We will get it. We don't need it. We don't want it," Trump said. "We'll probably destroy it after we get it, but we're not going to let them have it."

Last week, Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity he'd "just feel better if I got" the uranium, but that "it's more for public relations than it is for anything else."

Iran said the latest US proposal had partly narrowed the gap between the two sides, though remarks by the Islamic Republic's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei on retaining Tehran's uranium stockpile, along with a dispute over tolls in the Strait of Hormuz, clouded hopes for a breakthrough.

Tehran is reviewing a draft submitted by Washington that “has narrowed the gaps to some extent,” the semi-official Iranian Students' News Agency reported.

May 22, 2026 10:57 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Postpones Signing AI Security Order Over Parts He Disliked

US President Donald Trump said he called off the signing of an executive order that would address cybersecurity concerns raised by powerful new artificial intelligence models because he objected to parts of the directive, casting doubt on US efforts to respond to new risks posed by the emerging technology.

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Trump Postpones Signing AI Security Order Over Parts He Disliked

May 22, 2026 09:51 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Iran Talks Show Promise, Options Remain

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday said that despite 'good signs' in Iran talks, 'other options' remain on the table.

Being careful not to sound overtly optimistic, Rubio told reporters Thursday that while Pakistan and other regional allies are hard at work to bring a diplomatic resolution on Iran, with some officials travelling to Tehran today, Washington remains ready with alternative plans.

“The president's preference is to do a good deal. That's his preference. It's always been his preference. If we can get a good deal done, that would be great,” he said. “But if we can't get a good deal, the president's been clear he has other options.”

Rubio said that Iran's plan to toll Strait of Hormuz would make deal 'unfeasible'

May 22, 2026 09:00 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Indian Shares Set For Muted Start

Indian shares are likely to open little changed on Friday as oil prices hover around $105 per barrel, with investors awaiting progress in peace talks between the US and Iran. The two sides stuck to opposing stances on Thursday over Tehran's uranium stockpile and controls on the Strait of Hormuz, although U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there had been "some good signs" in talks.

The 50-stock index and the BSE Sensex are flat so far this week amid a lack of clear signs over where the Iran war is headed.

 

(Source: Reuters)

May 22, 2026 08:50 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Hormuz Closure Threatens Recession Rivaling 2008

A closure of the Strait of Hormuz through August raises the risk of an economic downturn that comes close to the scale of the Great Recession in 2008, according to Rapidan Energy Group. 

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Hormuz Closure Threatens Recession Rivaling 2008, Rapidan Energy Group Says

May 22, 2026 08:40 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: White House Says War Powers Unnecessary Now

The White House argues that the requirements of the War Powers Resolution no longer apply because of the ceasefire with Iran. At the same time, Trump has said he was just an hour away from ordering another strike on Iran earlier this week, but held off because Gulf allies said they were engaged in negotiations to end the war.

Still, Trump said on social media that military leaders should “be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment's notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached.” Trump has repeatedly set deadlines for Tehran and then backed off.

May 22, 2026 08:30 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Brent Crude Futures Rose To $104.52

Oil prices rose on Friday after three straight sessions of losses as investors reassessed expectations around negotiations between the United States and Iran. Brent crude futures for July rose 1.9% to $104.52 a barrel in early Asian trade, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures for June gained 1.5% to $97.81 a barrel.

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Oil Prices Today: Brent Crude Rises As Iran Uranium Stance Clouds US Deal Hopes

May 22, 2026 08:20 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Republicans Call Off Vote On Iran War Resolution

Republicans struggled to find the votes to dismiss legislation that would compel President Donald Trump to withdraw from the war with Iran, delaying planned votes on the matter into June.

The House had scheduled a vote on a war powers resolution, brought by Democrats, that would rein in Trump's military campaign. But as it became clear that Republicans would not have the numbers to defeat the bill, GOP leaders declined to hold a vote on it.

Republicans are also working to ensure they have the votes to dismiss another war powers resolution in the Senate that advanced to a final vote earlier this week, when four GOP senators supported the resolution and three others were absent from the vote.

May 22, 2026 08:10 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: US-Iran Peace Deal Draft Finalised?

Conflicting reports circulated on Friday over the status of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran, with claims of a near-finalised deal rapidly contradicted by Iranian officials — even as President Donald Trump warned Iran that "something very drastic" will happen. 

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US-Iran Peace Deal Draft Finalised? Here's What We Know Amid Conflicting Reports

May 22, 2026 08:00 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Khamenei Uranium Ban Lifts oil, Trump Objects

A Reuters report that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei directed Iran not to send its near-weapons-grade uranium abroad pushed oil prices higher, even as earlier signals pointed to progress. President Donald Trump then opposed efforts by Iran and Oman to create a permanent toll system through the Strait of Hormuz, telling reporters: “We want it open, we want it free, we don’t want tolls. It’s an international waterway. They are not charging tolls right now.”

May 22, 2026 07:45 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: We Will Destroy Uranium After We Get It, Says Trump

Speaking to reporters at the White House, US President Donald Trump reverted to a more definitive tone about the US taking control of the uranium as part of any potential peace agreement with Iran. "We will get it. We don't need it. We don't want it," Trump said. "We'll probably destroy it after we get it, but we're not going to let them have it."

Last week, Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity he'd "just feel better if I got" the uranium, but that "it's more for public relations than it is for anything else."

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