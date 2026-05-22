Bumper Dividend Alert: 3M India Declares Rs 506/Share Payout; Check Record Date

3M India on Friday has announced final dividend of Rs 506 per equity share for the fiscal 2026 as profit more than triples. This includes a special dividend of Rs 346 per share. This is the lowest dividend since 2023. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 570 crore to shareholders.

The record date for ascertaining entitlement of final dividend for fiscal 2026 has been set as July 17. According to the exchange filing the final dividend is subject to approval of the Members of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting. The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM.

The company has issued an final dividend of Rs 160 per share in July 2025 along with special dividend of Rs 375 per share. 3M India on July 5, 2024 had given a dividend of Rs 685 per share.

3M India Q4 Result

3M India posted three-fold jump in profit at Rs 215 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 71.4 crore in the previous quarter, according to its stock exchange notification on Friday.

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Revenue advanced by 16.8% year-on-year for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 1,399 crore in comparison to Rs 1,198 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes rose 13.6% year-on-year to Rs 257 crore. The margin contracted to 27.1% from the earlier 28.7% in the previous quarter.

3M India Share Price Today

The scrip rose as much as 7.28% to Rs 34,545 apiece on Friday. It pared gains to trade 3.25% higher at Rs 33,245 apiece, as of 3:23 p.m. This compares to a 0.33% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index

It has fallen 9.94% in the last 12 months and fallen 5.45% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.86 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 32.97.

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