The Boroughs OTT Release: When, Where To Watch The Duffer Brothers' New Sci-Fi Mystery Series

The Boroughs has officially dropped on OTT, bringing viewers a fresh supernatural mystery from the creators of Stranger Things. Set in a desert town hiding dangerous secrets, the series mixes sci-fi horror, suspense and emotional drama.

Created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews and backed by The Duffer Brothers, the show has already created major buzz among thriller fans online.

What Is The Boroughs About?

The Boroughs is set in a quiet desert town in New Mexico, where strange and frightening events suddenly begin disturbing people's normal lives. As fear spreads across the town, residents realise that a dangerous supernatural force may be behind the incidents.

To stop the mystery from getting worse, a group of unlikely people comes together to uncover the truth and protect the town.

While the show has the suspense and supernatural feel of Stranger Things, The Boroughs focuses more on adult emotions and struggles. The story explores themes like ageing, regrets, painful memories and fear of losing time, along with sci-fi horror and mystery elements.

The show combines emotional drama with supernatural sci-fi horror, creating a darker and more grounded tone.

Cast And Characters

The ensemble cast is led by Alfred Molina, best known globally for playing Doctor Octopus. Alfreda plays Sam Cooper in The Boroughs.

The series also stars Geena Davis as Renee, Alfre Woodard as Jack Daniels, Bill Pullman as Jack Willard, Denis O'Hare, Clarke Peters as Art Daniels and also Kathryn Newton and Jett Klyne in major roles.

When And Where To Watch?

Viewers in India can begin streaming the full season from 12:30 p.m. IST on May 21, 2026.

ALSO READ: Jack Ryan: Ghost War Reviews: John Krasinski Film Gets Mixed Reactions As Critics Slam Story

Netflix is releasing all eight episodes of The Boroughs together instead of following a weekly rollout schedule.

The binge-release format allows audiences to watch the entire story in one go as the mystery unfolds episode by episode.

What Fans Can Expect?

Expectations for The Boroughs remain high largely because of the Duffer Brothers' success with Stranger Things, which became one of Netflix's biggest global franchises.

With its mix of supernatural mystery, emotional storytelling and psychological tension, the new series appears aimed at viewers looking for a more mature sci-fi thriller experience while still retaining the suspenseful tone fans associate with the creators.

ALSO READ: The Boys Season 5 Finale X Reviews: Mixed Responses From Viewers

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.