Jack Ryan: Ghost War Reviews: John Krasinski Film Gets Mixed Reactions As Critics Slam Story

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War has opened to mixed reactions from critics, with many praising John Krasinski's performance but criticising the film for lacking the depth and sharp storytelling of the original Prime Video series.

Directed by Andrew Bernstein, the spy thriller currently holds a 36% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, much lower than the television series' stronger reception over four seasons.

Critics Praise Cast, But Say Film Plays It Safe

Many reviews praised Krasinski's return as Jack Ryan, along with performances by Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly and Sienna Miller. However, several critics said the movie relies too heavily on familiar spy-thriller formulas.

TheWrap said the film becomes “emotionally hollow” despite Krasinski still fitting the role perfectly. Collider called it a slick and watchable spy thriller but criticised it for feeling “weirdly hollow” and too safe compared to the series' stronger political storytelling.

Screen Rant described the movie as technically solid and entertaining, though it said the film never fully explores its deeper themes or reaches its full potential. Variety India felt the story would have worked much better as a full television season instead of a feature film, saying the movie feels “too hollow and low-stakes.”

Firstpost called the film “slick and entertaining” but criticised it for doing little new within the spy-thriller genre.

Some Reviews Were Harsher

The Times strongly criticised the action and direction, calling the movie “generic, personality-free and very streaming.” Radio Times described the film as “a bland action vehicle” lacking energy and originality.

Next Best Picture questioned the need for a sequel, saying the movie weakens some of the emotional moments built in the final season of the show. Nexus Point News criticised the predictable screenplay, repetitive action scenes and weak villain, though it praised Krasinski and Kelly for keeping the film entertaining.

Additional criticism came from Hindustan Times, which reportedly said the film “trades the franchise's mind for muscle,” while FandomWire called it “a generic action spectacle.”

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Positive Reactions

Not all reviews were negative. Irish Film Critic called the movie “a pulse-pounding return” and praised its suspense, performances and espionage-driven storytelling.

Times Now described the film as a familiar but engaging thriller, praising the London chase sequence and the chemistry between the lead cast. The AU Review also gave a more positive reaction, describing the movie as “a smart, engaging extension of a beloved series.”

About The Film

The story follows Jack Ryan as he investigates suspicious international money transfers tied to a terrorist network operating across Europe and the Middle East. As the conspiracy grows, Ryan is pulled back into dangerous field operations involving intelligence warfare and global security threats.

The film also stars Pierce as James Greer, Kelly as Mike November and Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright.

Produced by Paramount Pictures, Skydance Media and Amazon MGM Studios, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

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