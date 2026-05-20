The Boys Season 5 Finale X Reviews: Mixed Responses From Viewers

The anti-superhero series 'The Boys' concluded its run with its Season 5 finale, leaving fans divided on the internet. While many praised the show for delivering a satisfying ending, others felt the finale failed to do justice to the series.

Mixed Reviews From Viewers

The finale received a wide range of responses on X. Many users described the ending as a perfect conclusion to the saga, while some expressed disappointment over the finale episode.

Here are some of The Boys Finale X reviews:

A user wrote, "Woke up early to watch The Boys series finale before going to work. Totally worth it, that ending was amazing!"

"The Boys finale was absolutely amazing. Even though a lot of what I thought would happen didn't happen, I thought it was great. There's a stark difference between the ST ending and TB, even though the plot is the same," commented another user.

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"Can't get over how disrespectful the finale was, like oh my God I ain't watching nothing no more of the boys universe," wrote a disappointed user.

A user shared, "I loved the series finale of The Boys. I think there were some amazing things, but also some rushed moments. It doesn't save the season, but the ending was perfect to me."

"The boys series finale felt just mehhhh #theboys," expressed a user.

Another user commented, "Five seasons of apocalyptic build-up, and we got small hallway fights and a tidy Oval Office showdown. Went out with a sigh, not a bang. 6/10."

"Watched the boys finale, I'm going to miss the boys so very, very much… At least we have spin-offs coming soon….for the finale, it was fine. I was worried that it was going to be bad, but they kind of tried to do their best. I'll give it 8/10," shared a user on X.

Check out some more reactions below:

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Overall, viewers appear to be of the opinion that while the final season had its flaws, the series finale managed to deliver enough emotional satisfaction for most long-time fans. However, some viewers openly pointed out the finale for being a let-down.

Closing the chapter on its seven-year-long journey with the final season, The Boys has become one of the most popular anti-superhero series.

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