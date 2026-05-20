The Boys Season 5 Finale X Reviews: Mixed Responses From Viewers

The anti-superhero series 'The Boys' concluded its run with its Season 5 finale, leaving fans divided on the internet. While many praised the show for delivering a satisfying ending, others felt the finale failed to do justice to the series.
Mixed Reviews From Viewers
The finale received a wide range of responses on X. Many users described the ending as a perfect conclusion to the saga, while some expressed disappointment over the finale episode.
Here are some of The Boys Finale X reviews:
A user wrote, "Woke up early to watch The Boys series finale before going to work. Totally worth it, that ending was amazing!"
Woke up early to watch The Boys series finale before going to work— King Lio (@kinglio_15) May 20, 2026
Totally worth it, that ending was amazing!
"The Boys finale was absolutely amazing. Even though a lot of what I thought would happen didn't happen, I thought it was great. There's a stark difference between the ST ending and TB, even though the plot is the same," commented another user.
The Boys finale was absolutely amazing. Even though a lot of what i thought would happen didnt happen, I thought it was great. Theres a stark difference between the ST ending and TB even though the plot is the same. Its almost as if people werent upset about theories ????— James (@bylerhappened) May 20, 2026
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NO SPOILERS The Boys Finale— madinsanity (@MadInYourHead) May 20, 2026
I just ended watching it and for the most part it's pretty obvious show ending, nothing super crazy, just brutal and partially emotional
I agree on lacking of build up in fifth season
Stranger Things ended weaker and foolish IMO
"Can't get over how disrespectful the finale was, like oh my God I ain't watching nothing no more of the boys universe," wrote a disappointed user.
Can't get over how disrespectful the finale was like oh my God I ain't watching nothing no more of the boys universe— Sonofkratos (@sonofkratos0615) May 20, 2026
A user shared, "I loved the series finale of The Boys. I think there were some amazing things, but also some rushed moments. It doesn't save the season, but the ending was perfect to me."
I loved the series finale of The Boys. I think there were some amazing things, but also some rushed moments.— Timdog ???? (@DudesomeTim) May 20, 2026
It doesnt save the season, but the ending was perfect to me
"The boys series finale felt just mehhhh #theboys," expressed a user.
The boys series finale felt just mehhhh #theboys— Chirag Patel (@chilu__chirag) May 20, 2026
Another user commented, "Five seasons of apocalyptic build-up, and we got small hallway fights and a tidy Oval Office showdown. Went out with a sigh, not a bang. 6/10."
The Boys finale: from scorched earth to mildly destroyed room.— Tushar ???? (@tushar_elric) May 20, 2026
Five seasons of apocalyptic build-up, and we got small hallway fights and a tidy Oval Office showdown.
Went out with a sigh, not a bang. 6/10 ???? pic.twitter.com/aBJv3kfOCi
"Watched the boys finale, I'm going to miss the boys so very, very much… At least we have spin-offs coming soon….for the finale, it was fine. I was worried that it was going to be bad, but they kind of tried to do their best. I'll give it 8/10," shared a user on X.
Watched the boys finale I'm am going to miss the boys so very very much…Atleast we have spin offs coming soon….for the finale it was fine I was worried that it was going to be bad but they kind of tried to do their best I'll give it 8/10— Zirth Ren (@zilchman115) May 20, 2026
Check out some more reactions below:
The Boys Season 5 was very mixed on an episode-by-episode basis, but the finale was awesome and very satisfying with the except of the Soldier Boy loose end. Regardless, loved it. Just wish the rest of the season actually mattered and couldnt have been done in just 1 episode.— Joseph Lung (@SquintIDP) May 20, 2026
Just finished The Boys finale, some of you just hating for the sake of hating.— B3NJI3 (@thebenjieguy) May 20, 2026
It was a nice ending pic.twitter.com/aj3mnRjAL6
The Boys Finale along with the whole season was such a dissapointment.— Darshann (@WayneJain) May 20, 2026
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Overall, viewers appear to be of the opinion that while the final season had its flaws, the series finale managed to deliver enough emotional satisfaction for most long-time fans. However, some viewers openly pointed out the finale for being a let-down.
Closing the chapter on its seven-year-long journey with the final season, The Boys has become one of the most popular anti-superhero series.
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