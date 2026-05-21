The Boys Season 5 Finale: Is There Post-Credits Scene? Here's What You Missed

Prime Video's hit anti-superhero series 'The Boys' concluded its five-season run with its series finale, leaving fans emotional and curious about every detail of the final episode. As viewers finished watching the episode, many wondered whether the finale had a post-credits scene.

Post-Credits Scene

Franchises like Marvel and DC follow the superhero genre tradition of including a post-credits scene to tease future stories or deliver a scene that intrigues viewers. Likewise, viewers of The Boys Season 5 also wondered if the finale followed the same trend and included a post-credits scene.

While The Boys has experimented with post-credits scenes in the past, the show has avoided depending heavily on that trend. However, in one such case of a post-credits scene, several viewers watching the episode missed out on the extra part. This was because Prime Video's interface automatically prompted the next episode even before the scene could be played.

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So, for the viewers questioning if there's a post-credits scene in The Boys Season 5 finale, the short answer is yes. However, it does not follow a typical tease or narrative story continuation. Instead, the series finale pays a heartfelt tribute to the cast and crew of the show.

The scene features an emotional montage of behind-the-scenes pictures of the team. It celebrates the individuals who helped make the show one of the most popular anti-superhero series of all time.

While the scene does not feature a typical tease or future project hints, the post-credits montage serves as a heartfelt tribute to the cast and offers an emotional farewell to longtime fans.

'The Boys' franchise is already gearing up with new upcoming projects. The only confirmed project in the works at the moment is Vought Rising, a prequel series set in the same universe. While some fans may have expected a teaser for the new show, the series finale instead let The Boys' legacy be celebrated.

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The Boys - Previous Post-Credits Scenes

Over the years, The Boys used post-credits scenes in very few places. One example includes an animated sequence regarding Black Noir's imagination at the end of Season 3, Episode 7. Another post-credits scene came in the Season 4 finale teasing that Soldier Boy was alive in cryogenic stasis.

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