Kangana Ranaut Shuts Down Secret Wedding Rumours After Viral Mangalsutra Photo

Bollywood actress and politician Kangana Ranaut has shut down rumours of a secret wedding after a photo of her wearing a mangalsutra went viral on social media.

Kangana Ranaut's Viral Picture

The online discussion began after Kangana's photos went viral, where she was seen wearing traditional bangles along with a mangalsutra, leading fans and netizens to question if the actress had tied the knot secretly. The image went quickly viral, leading the actress to personally clear the air.

Kangana Breaks Silence

Putting all speculation to rest, Kangana addressed the rumours directly through her Instagram story. She clarified that the mangalsutra visible in the picture was not because she got married.

Sharing a post in Hindi that read, "Is Kangana Ranaut secretly married?", the actress wrote, "I am filming in and around the city every single day. Someone clicked this random picture with character makeup, and now I am getting so many phone calls. But what is the big deal about the married-woman look?"

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In her reply, Kangana assured her fans that she will not have a secret wedding. She wrote, "Actors play all kinds of roles. I won't marry secretly, I promise."

Kangana Ranaut shuts down rumours of her secret marriage

Photo Credit: Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram

Kangana Ranaut And Chirag Paswan

The rumours of Kangana Ranaut's secret marriage surfaced days after she had dismissed reports of a romantic relationship with Chirag Paswan.

During an interview with ANI last month, Kangana revealed, "No, no, Chirag is a friend. When I see him, I think of a friend. There's no romance happening, let me be honest. We have known each other for like... He did his film with me 10 years ago. Agar romance hota toh aaj humare bacche hote."

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"If I wanted to have romance, then it would have happened. It's not happening. You know, it's just that friendly vibe you get from somebody who is kind of your type, in a way—he's also from the film industry. So I feel very good around him," she added.

On the workfront, Kangana last appeared in Emergency, where she portrayed the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The actress is now gearing up for her next political drama, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which is set to release in June.

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