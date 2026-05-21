Ranbir Kapoor's Luxury Bandra Apartment Gets New Tenant At Rs 11 Lakh Rent; Five-Year Deal Registered

Before moving into the Kapoor family's newly renovated Krishna Raj bungalow, actor Ranbir Kapoor spent several years at Mumbai's Vaastu Building in Pali Hill, and the celebrity home has now officially found a new tenant.

Property documents accessed through Zapkey reveal that the Bollywood actor has rented out the seventh-floor apartment in Bandra West for a monthly rent of Rs 11 lakh under a five-year leave-and-license agreement. The registration for the deal was completed on May 19, 2026.

Apartment Bought For Rs 35 Crore

The luxury apartment spreads across nearly 2,460 sq. ft. and was reportedly purchased by Ranbir Kapoor in 2016 for around Rs 35 crore. The residence had also drawn attention for its interiors, which were designed by Gauri Khan.

As per the documents, the flat has been leased to Aditya Shukla. The agreement includes a 5% escalation clause during the rental period and also mentions a security deposit of Rs 45 lakh.

Ranbir Kapoor has not commented publicly on the transaction so far.

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Shift To Krishna Raj Bungalow

The actor and Alia Bhatt have now shifted to Krishna Raj bungalow, the Kapoor family's ancestral property in Mumbai that underwent a lengthy renovation process for several years before finally being completed in 2025.

Named after Ranbir's grandmother, Krishna Raj Kapoor, the bungalow is believed to be worth nearly Rs 250 crore and is considered one of Mumbai's most expensive celebrity residences alongside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa.

The property, originally constructed nearly 80 years ago, was inherited by Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in 1980. Reports have also claimed that a special memorial room has been created inside the home in memory of Rishi Kapoor after his death in 2020 following a battle with leukaemia.

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Real Estate Expansion In Ayodhya

Apart from Mumbai, Ranbir Kapoor has also invested in property in Ayodhya. The actor recently bought a 2,134 sq. ft. land parcel worth approximately Rs 3.31 crore at The Sarayu, a premium development project by The House of Abhinandan Lodha.

The 75-acre project along the Sarayu River is expected to include over 35 lifestyle amenities, a clubhouse and a luxury vegetarian hotel operated by The Leela.

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