Maa Behen OTT Release Date: When, Where To Watch Madhuri Dixit-Triptii Dimri Dark Comedy

Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri are all set to share the screen in Netflix's upcoming dark comedy 'Maa Behen'. The film offers an entertaining blend of crime and comedy, promising a fun yet chaotic ride. It showcases family dynamics with sharp dark humour, which navigates through the story of an ordinary household that finds itself caught in a bizarre and messy situation.

Maa Behen OTT Release Date And Announcement

Netflix India shared a teaser along with the release date of Maa Behen. The streaming giant wrote a catchy caption: "Dhak dhak ho raha hai? Tareekh note kar lo... Watch Maa Behen, out 4 June, only on Netflix!"

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In a separate post, Netflix India also shared glimpses of the 'Dhak Dhak queen' from Maa Behen.

Story And Cast

Maa Behen is a chaotic crime comedy that revolves around a mother-daughter trio named Rekha, Jaya, and Sushma, whose seemingly normal life is thrown into turmoil when a dead body mysteriously appears in their kitchen.

Madhuri Dixit plays Rekha, a mother who is trying to balance her life, while Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durgaa take up the role of the two daughters. As the family tries to hide the body and manage their neighbours around, the situation spirals into a series of hilarious and chaotic events. The film also stars Ravi Kishan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh, and Shardul Bhardwaj in key supporting roles.

Production Details

Directed by Suresh Triveni, known for films like 'Tumhari Sulu' and 'Jalsa,' Maa Behen is produced by Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment in association with Opening Image Films.

Producer Vikram Malhotra said, "Maa Behen is the kind of story that hooks you with its audacious premise and stays with you for its emotional truth. Beneath the chaos and the humour, is a deeply human story about family, society and the choices people make to survive in this judgmental world. What excited us as at Abundantia was building a world that feels both wildly entertaining and instantly relatable. And of course, the opportunity to join hands with the amazing Suresh Triveni once again."

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, described the film as a "hilarious comedy full of surprises that begins with laughs and unravels in unexpected, exciting ways".

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Releasing on June 4, with its unique blend of crime and comedy, and Madhuri Dixit's strong audience appeal, 'Maa Behen' is expected to offer a refreshing and highly entertaining experience for viewers and subscribers of Netflix.

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