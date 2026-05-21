NTPC Q4 Results: Date, Dividend News, Earnings Call Details And More

India's largest state-owned power generation company, NTPC Ltd., has informed the stock exchanges about its upcoming Board meeting to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2026 (FY26). After the meeting, the company will share its financial report, covering the January to March period (Q4). The report will focus on its revenue, profits and margins for the quarter under review.

NTPC Q4 Results Date

NTPC Ltd. has informed the exchanges that its meeting of Board of Directors will be held on May 23.

NTPC Q4 Dividend Update

The company said that it will also consider recommendation of final dividend for FY 2025-26, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

NTPC Q4 Trading Window

In line with SEBI Insider Trading Code, the trading window for dealing in Company securities, which was closed on April 1, 2026, will remain closed until May 25, 2026 after the announcement of financial results.

NTPC Q4 Results Earnings Call

NTPC Ltd. has informed the exchanges that it will hold a conference call on May 23, where senior management will discuss results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2026 and interact with analysts and investors.

NTPC Q3FY26 v Q3FY25 (Standalone)

NTPC reported its standalone total income at Rs 41,673 crore, down from Rs 42,303 crore in Q3 FY25. However, profitability improved, with profit for the period rising 6% year-on-year to Rs 4,987 crore compared to Rs 4,711 crore in the same quarter last year. Its installed and commercial capacity increased by 9,039 megawatts (MW) to stand at 85,637 MW as on December 31, 2025, as against 76,598 as on December 31, 2024.

NTPC Share Price History

NTPC share price has fallen 1.44% in the last five trading sessions on the NSE and nearly 2% over one month. It has gained 19.18% in last six months and 15.76% year-to-date. Over one year, NTPC stock has risen by 12.47%. The stock reached its 52-week high of Rs 414 on April 27, 2026 on NSE, and a 52-week low of Rs 315 on Dec. 9, 2025.

At 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, NTPC shares were trading 0.80% lower at Rs 389.30 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.15% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

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