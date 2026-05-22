Torrent Pharma's Q4 Profit Even As Revenue Surges 42%; Dividend Declared — Check Record Date

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.'s net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 declined 21.9% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The Pharma giant posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 389 crore for the fourth quarter, down from Rs 498 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The decline in the bottom line was partly impacted by a higher one-time loss, which rose to Rs 66 crore compared to a exceptional loss of Rs 24 crore in the previous year's quarter.

However, the company's revenue saw a healthy surge with the top line growing nearly 42% to Rs 4,197 crore against Rs 2,959 crore in the same period last year.

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On the operational front, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation jumped 40.7% to Rs 1,356 crore from Rs 964 crore. Meanwhile, the EBITDA margin contracted slightly to 32.3% from 32.6% in the year-ago quarter.

The company has declared a final dividend of Rs 9 per share and record date to determine the eligible shareholders has been set as May 29, 2026 (Friday).

Additionally, the drugmaker has announced plans of raising up to Rs 5,000 crore via qualified institutional placements and otehr modes.

Torrent Pharma Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit down 21.9% at Rs 389 crore versus Rs 498 crore

Revenue up 41.8% at Rs 4,197 crore versus Rs 2,959 crore

Saw one-time loss of Rs 66 crore versus Rs 24 crore YoY

Ebitda up 40.7% at Rs 1,356 crore versus Rs 964 crore

Ebitda Margin at 32.3% versus 32.6%

To pay final dividend of Rs 9 per share

To raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via QIP and other modes

Follow all the live earnings updates here.

Torrent Pharma Share Price

The stock ended 0.62% higher at 4,497 apiece on the NSE on Friday, this compared to a 0.27% advance in the Nifty index.

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