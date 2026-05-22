Who Is Raseshwari Devi? Spiritual Leader Behind Odisha's New 1,500-Seat Yoga, Meditation Hall

Spiritual leader Raseshwari Devi announced the construction of a 1,500-seat Yoga and Meditation Hall near Tangi in Odisha's Khurda district on the occasion of World Meditation Day 2026.

Near Tangi in Odisha's Khurda district, the organisation is constructing a massive Yoga and Meditation Hall with a capacity exceeding 1,500 people, which is expected to serve as a major hub for meditation retreats, yogic education, and spiritual programmes, according to reports.

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The organisation also announced a week-long meditation camp in Haridwar from June 11 to June 17, 2026, expected to attract around 2,500 participants, including international attendees.

Who is Raseshwari Devi?

Born in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, she pursued higher education in Mathematics and English Literature. Drawn to spirituality from a young age through her family's rich legacy in Bhakti Yoga, she embraced a life of complete renunciation (sannyas) at the age of 22 on Oct. 15, 1988. She did so under the mentorship of her Guru, Jagadguru Swami Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj.

Over the past 30 years, spiritual leader Raseshwari Devi has expanded her spiritual and social work across India. As the founder-president of the Braj Gopika Seva Mission (BGSM), established in 1998, she has helped promote wellness and meditation by setting up 21 spiritual and meditation centres in Odisha.

Raised in a deeply spiritual family, Raseshwari Devi developed a connection with faith from an early age. Her spiritual path was later guided by her Guru, Jagadguru Swami Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj, whom followers regard as one of the prominent Jagadgurus of modern times.

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Her core teachings focus on integrating traditional Vedic philosophies with practical modern living, with a curriculum and discourses centring on Shri Krishna Bhakti devotional paths.

Through targeted educational, healthcare, and cultural initiatives, her work bridges traditional devotional teachings with youth outreach and meditation awareness, as per media reports.

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