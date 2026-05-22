Indians On H-1B Visas Face Uncertain Future Amid Meta, Amazon Layoffs As 60-Day Deadline Looms Large

After Meta's recent layoffs, which follows dozens of other United States tech firms, a new concern has emerged for Indian professionals on H-1B visas. Many are scrambling for new jobs or preparing to leave the country as a job loss puts their visa status at risk, a report by Economic Times stated.

For H1-B holders, the legal stay in the US is tied to employment. Hence, a loss of employment means the enforcement of the strict 60-day grace period to find new employment or change status under US immigration rules.

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This week, Meta laid off around 8,000 employees as part of its push to introduce artificial intelligence in streamlining operations. Many other firms such as Amazon and Oracle have also adopted similar measures, leaving many H-1B sponsored employees without active roles.

Now, many Indian professionals are considering B-2 visitor visa applications while searching for jobs while under immediate pressure. Under US immigration rules, while the H1B holders get up to 60 consecutive days to find a new employer, the slow hiring in the job market has added to the further pressure.

Till 2020, Indian professionals accounted for nearly 75% of all H-1B visa holders in the US. In FY24, employers secured 2,55,250 H-1B visas in computer-related roles, making 64% of the total issued. In these, Indians received 2,83,397 approvals, about 71% overall, according to the US think-tank, Centre for Strategic And International Studies.

Due to these developments, some Indian professionals are applying for a B-2 visitor visa to stay temporarily in the US while searching for jobs. This allows individuals to stay in the US without employment. Others are handling complex documentation for visa status changes, creating extra procedural burden, the ET report added.

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This is mainly due to stricter immigration enforcement, with US officials more closely scrutinising applications due to suspicion. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) archived guidance that previously allowed B-2 holders to look for jobs, according to the ET report. As applications rise amid layoffs, authorities are now seeking more evidence even for short-term B-2 visas.

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