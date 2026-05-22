'Absurd, Injustice': Dilip Vengsarkar Slams Ajit Agarkar For Excluding Auqib Nabi In India Test Squad

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar has strongly criticised the BCCI selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, after Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi was overlooked for India's squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan. The decision has reignited debate over the value of performances in domestic red-ball cricket, especially the Ranji Trophy.

Nabi was one of the standout performers in the most recent Ranji Trophy season, claiming an impressive 60 wickets and playing a key role in Jammu & Kashmir's successful campaign. Despite his remarkable consistency, the selectors opted for bowlers such as Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey instead.

Vengsarkar did not hold back while reacting to the omission, calling the decision “absurd” and unfair to a player who has consistently delivered in domestic cricket.

“The selectors' decision to ignore him is absolutely absurd and baffling. What kind of selection is this? It is just not acceptable. It is an injustice,” Vengsarkar told the Times of India in an interview. “Can you imagine Nabi's plight right now? He took 60 wickets in the Ranji Trophy. He has worked hard for it and deserves a place ahead of everybody else.”

The former chief selector also questioned the purpose of domestic cricket if strong performances are not rewarded at the national level.

Also Read: Pakistan Cricket Board Announces ODI Squad For Series Against Australia; Babar Azam Included

“If domestic cricket performances are not a criterion, then the BCCI should scrap domestic cricket,” he added.

Nabi's exclusion has surprised many observers because this is not the first season in which he has excelled. In the previous Ranji Trophy campaign, the pacer had picked up 44 wickets at a superb average of 13.27, further strengthening his case for higher honours.

He also felt the Afghanistan Test would have been the ideal opportunity to groom Nabi at the international level while he is in top form and full of confidence “This was the ideal time to groom him. When a player is in form, you give him the opportunity then and there. You don't wait until he loses confidence, fitness, or hunger,” Vengsarkar explained.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also joined the debate and questioned the selectors' approach. Reacting on social media platform X, Pathan wrote: “Do not discourage Ranji Trophy performances!”

Ajit Agarkar, during a press conference earlier this week, acknowledged that Nabi's performances were discussed by the selectors. However, the committee ultimately decided to back Gurnoor Brar for the Afghanistan Test squad.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.