Pakistan Cricket Board Announces ODI Squad For Series Against Australia; Babar Azam Included

Pakistan Cricket Board have announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, with several senior players returning to strengthen the side ahead of the highly anticipated home assignment.

Experienced batter and former captain Babar Azam, and pace spearhead Haris Rauf are among the notable inclusions as Pakistan look to field a full-strength squad for the three-match series.

The ODI series between Pakistan and Australia will be played from May 30 to June 4, with matches scheduled in Rawalpindi and Lahore. The series is expected to serve as an important opportunity for both teams to fine-tune their combinations ahead of a busy international calendar.

Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will continue to lead the Pakistan side. The management has shown confidence in Shaheen's leadership by retaining him as captain, while also bringing back several experienced names who were unavailable for the ODI series against Bangladesh in March.

Alongside Babar Azam and Haris Rauf, Pakistan have also recalled fast bowler Naseem Shah, all-rounder Shadab Khan and young spinner Sufyan Moqim. The trio missed the Bangladesh tour earlier this year but have now returned to the national setup as selectors aim to build a balanced squad with both pace and spin options.

Babar's return is expected to add much-needed stability and experience to Pakistan's batting unit. Widely regarded as one of the team's most dependable batters across formats, his presence will significantly strengthen the middle order. Haris Rauf's comeback, meanwhile, boosts Pakistan's pace attack, which already features captain Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah.

The selectors have largely relied on a core group of players while also ensuring depth in both departments. Pakistan's pace-heavy attack is likely to play a crucial role against Australia, especially on home conditions that are expected to assist fast bowlers during certain phases of the matches.

The inclusion of Shadab Khan also provides Pakistan with an experienced spin-bowling all-rounder who can contribute with both bat and ball. Young spinner Sufyan Moqim's recall reflects the team management's intention to continue investing in emerging talent alongside established stars.

With Australia set to tour Pakistan for the ODI series, the matches are expected to attract significant attention from cricket fans. The series promises high-quality competition as Pakistan prepare to take on one of the strongest sides in world cricket with a near full-strength squad.

Pakistan ODI Squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicketkeeper), Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Sufyan Moqim.

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