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Vitality T20 Blast 2026: Date, Timings, Full Schedule, Teams, Format, Squads And Live Streaming

T20 Blast 2026: The 24th edition of the tournament will begin on May 22, with the final scheduled for July 18. Here's all you need to know.

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Vitality T20 Blast 2026: Date, Timings, Full Schedule, Teams, Format, Squads And Live Streaming
Photo source: X/@VitalityBlast

The Vitality Blast 2026 is poised to deliver another thrilling chapter in England's premier Twenty20 competition as the tournament returns with all 18 county teams battling for supremacy. Combining experienced England cricketers with some of the game's biggest overseas names, the competition is expected to provide a summer full of dramatic finishes and high-quality entertainment. 

The tournament returns for its 24th edition in 2026, with the competition getting underway on May 22, and the final scheduled for July 18. Somerset is entering the season as title-holders after winning their third championship crown.

As the countdown to the Vitality Blast 2026 gathers pace, all teams have finalised their squads and wrapped up preparations for the new season. Here's a detailed breakdown of the participating sides, their full squads and the standout names to watch.

Vitality T20 Blast 2026: Format

The competition features all 18 counties and introduces a three-group system split into North, South, Central and West sections. Each side will contest 12 group-stage games. A significant overhaul this season is the move away from two groups of nine teams to a three-group format featuring six sides each. The change is designed to revive traditional regional rivalries while ensuring the competition concludes before the start of The Hundred.

Vitality T20 Blast: Teams

  • Derbyshire
  • Durham
  • Essex
  • Glamorgan
  • Gloucestershire
  • Hampshire
  • Kent
  • Lancashire
  • Leicestershire
  • Middlesex
  • Northamptonshire
  • Nottinghamshire
  • Somerset
  • Surrey
  • Sussex
  • Birmingham Bears
  • Worcestershire
  • Yorkshire

Vitality T20 Blast 2026: Date, Timings And Full Schedule

DateMatchTime (IST)Venue
May 22Middlesex vs Kent10:45 p.m.Lord's
May 22Surrey vs Lancashire11:00 p.m.The Oval
May 22Derbyshire vs Durham11:00 p.m.Derby
May 22Somerset vs Hampshire11:00 p.m.Taunton
May 22Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan11:00 p.m.Northampton
May 22Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire11:00 p.m.Nottingham
May 22Leicestershire vs Worcestershire11:00 p.m.Leicester
May 22Essex vs Sussex11:30 p.m.Chelmsford
May 22Gloucestershire vs Birmingham Bears11:30 p.m.Bristol
May 23Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire11:30 p.m.Cardiff
May 24Middlesex vs Surrey4:30 p.m.Lord's
May 24Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire7:00 p.m.Worcester
May 24Durham vs Leicestershire8:00 p.m.Chester-le-Street
May 24Birmingham Bears vs Somerset8:00 p.m.Birmingham
May 24Yorkshire vs Derbyshire8:00 p.m.Leeds
May 25Kent vs Sussex8:00 p.m.Canterbury
May 25Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire8:30 p.m.Manchester
May 26Hampshire vs Essex11:30 p.m.Southampton
May 27Leicestershire vs Derbyshire11:30 p.m.Leicester
May 29Worcestershire vs Birmingham Bears10:00 p.m.Worcester
May 29Durham vs Yorkshire11:00 p.m.Derby
May 29Lancashire vs Leicestershire11:00 p.m.Manchester
May 29Glamorgan vs Somerset11:00 p.m.Cardiff
May 29Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire11:00 p.m.Derby
May 29Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire11:00 p.m.Northampton
May 29Kent vs Essex11:00 p.m.Canterbury
May 29Hampshire vs Surrey11:30 p.m.Southampton
May 30Sussex vs Middlesex11:30 p.m.Hove
May 31Birmingham Bears vs Northamptonshire7:00 p.m.Birmingham
May 31Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire7:00 p.m.Leeds
May 31Middlesex vs Hampshire7:00 p.m.Northwood
May 31Nottinghamshire vs Durham7:30 p.m.Nottingham
May 31Essex vs Derbyshire8:30 p.m.Chelmsford
May 31Surrey vs Kent9:00 p.m.The Oval
June 2Hampshire vs Sussex11:30 p.m.Southampton
June 3Surrey vs Middlesex11:00 p.m.The Oval
June 4Somerset vs Glamorgan11:30 p.m.Taunton
June 5Worcestershire vs Glamorgan10:00 p.m.Worcester
June 5Surrey vs Hampshire11:00 p.m.The Oval
June 5Nottinghamshire vs Birmingham Bears11:00 p.m.Nottingham
June 5Yorkshire vs Lancashire11:30 p.m.Leeds
June 5Sussex vs Leicestershire11:30 p.m.Hove
June 5Gloucestershire vs Somerset11:30 p.m.Hove
June 6Durham vs Northamptonshire11:30 p.m.Chester-le-Street
June 7Lancashire vs Glamorgan7:00 p.m.Blackpool
June 7Sussex vs Kent7:00 p.m.Hove
June 7Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire7:00 p.m.Bristol
June 7Leicestershire vs Yorkshire7:00 p.m.Leicester
June 7Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire7:30 p.m.Chester-le-Street
June 7Middlesex vs Essex8:00 p.m.Northwood
June 7Somerset vs Birmingham Bears8:00 p.m.Taunton
June 9Durham vs Lancashire11:00 p.m.Chester-le-Street
June 9Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire11:00 p.m.Northampton
June 9Essex vs Kent11:30 p.m.Chelmsford
June 26Glamorgan vs Middlesex11:00 p.m.Cardiff
June 26Somerset vs Gloucestershire11:00 p.m.Taunton
June 26Northamptonshire vs Essex11:00 p.m.Northampton
June 26Leicestershire vs Lancashire11:00 p.m.Leicester
June 26Birmingham Bears vs Worcestershire11:30 p.m.Birmingham
June 26Sussex vs Surrey11:30 p.m.Hove
June 26Kent vs Nottinghamshire11:30 p.m.Canterbury
June 26Hampshire vs Yorkshire11:30 p.m.Southampton
June 28Derbyshire vs Yorkshire7:00 p.m.Chesterfield
June 28Middlesex vs Durham7:00 p.m.Richmond
June 28Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire7:00 p.m.Leicester
June 28Worcestershire vs Somerset7:00 p.m.Worcester
June 28Kent vs Hampshire8:00 p.m.Canterbury
July 1Derbyshire vs Lancashire11:00 p.m.Derby
July 1Essex vs Surrey11:30 p.m.Chelmsford
July 1Birmingham Bears vs Sussex11:30 p.m.Chelmsford
July 1Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire11:30 p.m.Bristol
July 3Worcestershire vs Kent10:00 p.m.Worcester
July 3Yorkshire vs Durham11:00 p.m.Leeds
July 3Glamorgan vs Birmingham Bears11:00 p.m.Cardiff
July 3Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire11:00 p.m.Nottingham
July 3Sussex vs Essex11:30 p.m.Hove
July 4Gloucestershire vs Surrey11:30 p.m.Bristol
July 5Yorkshire vs Leicestershire7:00 p.m.Leeds
July 5Durham vs Nottinghamshire8:00 p.m.Chester-le-Street
July 5Birmingham Bears vs Gloucestershire8:00 p.m.Birmingham
July 5Glamorgan vs Worcestershire8:00 p.m.Cardiff
July 5Northamptonshire vs Somerset8:00 p.m.Northampton
July 5Hampshire vs Kent8:00 p.m.Southampton
July 5Essex vs Middlesex8:30 p.m.Chelmsford
July 6Lancashire vs Derbyshire11:00 p.m.Manchester
July 8Surrey vs Sussex11:00 p.m.The Oval
July 8Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire11:00 p.m.Cardiff
July 8Derbyshire vs Somerset11:00 p.m.Derby
July 8Leicestershire vs Durham11:00 p.m.Leicester
July 8Hampshire vs Middlesex11:30 p.m.Southampton
July 10Middlesex vs Sussex9:30 p.m.Northwood
July 10Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire10:00 p.m.Worcester
July 10Durham vs Derbyshire11:00 p.m.Chester-le-Street
July 10Somerset vs Northamptonshire11:00 p.m.Taunton
July 10Kent vs Surrey11:00 p.m.Canterbury
July 10Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire11:00 p.m.Nottingham
July 10Essex vs Hampshire11:30 p.m.Chelmsford
July 10Birmingham Bears vs Glamorgan11:30 p.m.Birmingham
July 10Lancashire vs Yorkshire11:30 p.m.Manchester
July 12Lancashire vs Durham4:30 p.m.Manchester
July 12Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire4:30 p.m.Leeds
July 12Surrey vs Essex4:30 p.m.The Oval
July 12Sussex vs Hampshire4:30 p.m.Hove
July 12Derbyshire vs Leicestershire4:30 p.m.Derby
July 12Somerset vs Worcestershire4:30 p.m.Taunton
July 12Northamptonshire vs Birmingham Bears4:30 p.m.Northampton
July 12Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan4:30 p.m.Bristol
July 12Kent vs Middlesex4:30 p.m.Canterbury
July 15Quarter-Final 1TBATBA
July 15Quarter-Final 2TBATBA
July 15Quarter-Final 3TBATBA
July 15Quarter-Final 4TBATBA
July 18Semi-Final 13:30 p.m.Birmingham
July 18Semi-Final 27:00 p.m.Birmingham
July 18Final11:15 p.m.Birmingham

Vitality T20 Blast 2026 Squads

North

Derbyshire Falcons: Aneurin Donald (C and WK), Harry Came, Martin Andersson, Ben Aitchison, Jack Morley, Matthew Montgomery, Mitch Wagstaff, Caleb Jewell, Yousaf Bin Naeem, Nick Potts, Ross Whiteley, Amrit Basra, Wayne Madsen, Akif Javed.

Durham: Alex Lees (C), Colin Ackermann, Kasey Aldridge, David Bedingham, Graham Clark, James Minto, Haydon Mustard, Callum Parkinson, Matthew Potts, Ben Raine, Will Rhodes, Luke Robinson, Ollie Robinson (wk), Nathan Sowter.

Lancashire Lightning: Keaton Jennings (C), James Anderson, Tom Bailey, George Balderson, Jack Blatherwick, Paul Coughlin, Chris Green, Tom Hartley, Matty Hurst, Michael Jones, Saqib Mahmood, Ben McDermott, Joe Moores, Harry Singh.

Leicestershire Foxes: Ben Green (C), Sol Budinger, Ben Cox (WK), Josh Davey, Stephen Eskinazi, Alex Green, Ian Holland, Josh Hull, Nick Kelly, Ben Mike, Rishi Patel, Jonny Tattersall, Liam Trevaskis, Ashton Turner.

Notts Outlaws: Joe Clarke (C), Farhan Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Ben Duckett, James Hayes, Jack Haynes, Benny Howell, Lyndon James, Ben Martindale, Tom Moores, George Munsey, Dillon Pennington, Joe Pocklington, Sam Seecharan, Olly Stone.

Yorkshire: Jonny Bairstow (C), Moeen Ali, Dom Bess, Jafer Chohan, Ben Cliff, George Hill, Will Luxton, Adam Lyth, Dan Moriarty, Matthew Revis, Andrew Tye, James Wharton, Yash Vagadia, Logan Van Beek.

South

Essex: Simon Harmer (C), Zum Akhter, Luc Benkenstein, Charlie Bennett, Matt Critchley, Robin Das, Simon Fernandes, Mackenzie Jones, Wiaan Mulder, Michael Pepper, Shane Snater, Noah Thain, Paul Walter.

Hampshire Hawks: James Vince (C), Toby Albert, Hilton Cartwright, Scott Currie, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Jake Lehmann, Manny Lumsden, John Neal, Ali Orr, Delano Potgieter, Tom Prest, Joe Weatherley, Chris Wood.

Kent Spitfires: Sam Billings (C), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Chris Benjamin, Zak Crawley, Joe Denley, Joey Evison, Harry Finch, Bertie Foreman, Fred Klaassen, Jake Lintott, Matt Milnes, Tawanda Muyeye, Matt Parkinson, Tom Rogers.

Middlesex: Leus du Plooy (C), Eathan Bosch, Matt Boyle, Noah Cornwell, Josh De Caires, Caleb Falconer, Zafar Gohar, Tom Helm, Ryan Higgins, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Sebastian Morgan, John Simpson (WK).

Surrey: Sam Curran (C), Sean Abbott, Jordan Clark, Tom Curran, Laurie Evans (wk), Dan Lawrence, Yousef Majid, Ollie Pope, Jason Roy, Adam Thomas, Reece Topley, Dan Worrall.

Sussex Sharks: Tymal Mills (C), Tom Alsop, Danny Briggs, Jack Carson, Tom Clark, James Coles, Henry Crocombe, Brad Currie, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Daniel Hughes, Danny Lamb, Jack Leaning, John Simpson, Harrison Ward.

Central and West

Glamorgan: Mason Crane, Kiran Carlson (C), Henry Hurle, Ben Kellaway, Andy Gorvin, Ned Leonard, Will Smale, Alex Horton, Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke, Sean Dickson, Timm vd Gugten, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Dan Douthwaite.

Gloucestershire: Jack Taylor (C), Graeme van Buuren, Joe Phillips, James Bracey, Craig Miles, Matt Taylor, D'Arcy Short, Ben Charlesworth, Ollie Price, Duan Jansen, Kamran Dhariwal, Daaryoush Ahmed, Miles Hammond, Marchant de Lange.

Northamptonshire Steelbacks: David Willey (C), George Bartlett, Justin Broad, Calvin Harrison, Louis Kimber, Chris Lynn, Lewis McManus, Nathan McSweeney, Gus Miller, Luke Procter, Ben Sanderson, George Scrimshaw, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Raphy Weatherall.

Somerset: Lewis Gregory (C), Tom Banton, Will Smeed, Tom Lammonby, Tom Abell, James Rew, Thomas Rew, Migael Pretorius, Craig Overton, Daniel Sams, Lewis Goldsworthy, Josh Thomas, Jake Ball.

Warwickshire Bears: Ed Barnard (C), Taz Ali, Alex Davies, Sam Hain, Olly Hannon-Dalby, Vansh Jani, Nathan Gilchrist, Hamza Shaikh, Kai Smith, Usman Tariq, Jordan Thompson, Beau Webster, Chris Woakes, Rob Yates.

Worcestershire Rapids: Brett D'Oliveira (C), Sikandar Raza, Jake Libby, Matthew Waite, Gareth Roderick, Tom Taylor, Henry Cullen, Isaac Mohammed, Usama Mir, Jack Home, Kashif Ali, Adam Hose, Adam Finch, Ben Allison, Ethan Brookes

T20 Blast 2026 Live Streaming in India

Cricket fans in India can watch the live stream of T20 Blast 2026 matches for free on the official county YouTube channels. Fans can also track the official England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) website for highlights.

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