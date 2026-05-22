Vitality T20 Blast 2026: Date, Timings, Full Schedule, Teams, Format, Squads And Live Streaming

The Vitality Blast 2026 is poised to deliver another thrilling chapter in England's premier Twenty20 competition as the tournament returns with all 18 county teams battling for supremacy. Combining experienced England cricketers with some of the game's biggest overseas names, the competition is expected to provide a summer full of dramatic finishes and high-quality entertainment.

The tournament returns for its 24th edition in 2026, with the competition getting underway on May 22, and the final scheduled for July 18. Somerset is entering the season as title-holders after winning their third championship crown.

As the countdown to the Vitality Blast 2026 gathers pace, all teams have finalised their squads and wrapped up preparations for the new season. Here's a detailed breakdown of the participating sides, their full squads and the standout names to watch.

Vitality T20 Blast 2026: Format

The competition features all 18 counties and introduces a three-group system split into North, South, Central and West sections. Each side will contest 12 group-stage games. A significant overhaul this season is the move away from two groups of nine teams to a three-group format featuring six sides each. The change is designed to revive traditional regional rivalries while ensuring the competition concludes before the start of The Hundred.

Vitality T20 Blast: Teams

Derbyshire

Durham

Essex

Glamorgan

Gloucestershire

Hampshire

Kent

Lancashire

Leicestershire

Middlesex

Northamptonshire

Nottinghamshire

Somerset

Surrey

Sussex

Birmingham Bears

Worcestershire

Yorkshire

Vitality T20 Blast 2026: Date, Timings And Full Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue May 22 Middlesex vs Kent 10:45 p.m. Lord's May 22 Surrey vs Lancashire 11:00 p.m. The Oval May 22 Derbyshire vs Durham 11:00 p.m. Derby May 22 Somerset vs Hampshire 11:00 p.m. Taunton May 22 Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan 11:00 p.m. Northampton May 22 Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire 11:00 p.m. Nottingham May 22 Leicestershire vs Worcestershire 11:00 p.m. Leicester May 22 Essex vs Sussex 11:30 p.m. Chelmsford May 22 Gloucestershire vs Birmingham Bears 11:30 p.m. Bristol May 23 Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire 11:30 p.m. Cardiff May 24 Middlesex vs Surrey 4:30 p.m. Lord's May 24 Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire 7:00 p.m. Worcester May 24 Durham vs Leicestershire 8:00 p.m. Chester-le-Street May 24 Birmingham Bears vs Somerset 8:00 p.m. Birmingham May 24 Yorkshire vs Derbyshire 8:00 p.m. Leeds May 25 Kent vs Sussex 8:00 p.m. Canterbury May 25 Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire 8:30 p.m. Manchester May 26 Hampshire vs Essex 11:30 p.m. Southampton May 27 Leicestershire vs Derbyshire 11:30 p.m. Leicester May 29 Worcestershire vs Birmingham Bears 10:00 p.m. Worcester May 29 Durham vs Yorkshire 11:00 p.m. Derby May 29 Lancashire vs Leicestershire 11:00 p.m. Manchester May 29 Glamorgan vs Somerset 11:00 p.m. Cardiff May 29 Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire 11:00 p.m. Derby May 29 Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire 11:00 p.m. Northampton May 29 Kent vs Essex 11:00 p.m. Canterbury May 29 Hampshire vs Surrey 11:30 p.m. Southampton May 30 Sussex vs Middlesex 11:30 p.m. Hove May 31 Birmingham Bears vs Northamptonshire 7:00 p.m. Birmingham May 31 Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire 7:00 p.m. Leeds May 31 Middlesex vs Hampshire 7:00 p.m. Northwood May 31 Nottinghamshire vs Durham 7:30 p.m. Nottingham May 31 Essex vs Derbyshire 8:30 p.m. Chelmsford May 31 Surrey vs Kent 9:00 p.m. The Oval June 2 Hampshire vs Sussex 11:30 p.m. Southampton June 3 Surrey vs Middlesex 11:00 p.m. The Oval June 4 Somerset vs Glamorgan 11:30 p.m. Taunton June 5 Worcestershire vs Glamorgan 10:00 p.m. Worcester June 5 Surrey vs Hampshire 11:00 p.m. The Oval June 5 Nottinghamshire vs Birmingham Bears 11:00 p.m. Nottingham June 5 Yorkshire vs Lancashire 11:30 p.m. Leeds June 5 Sussex vs Leicestershire 11:30 p.m. Hove June 5 Gloucestershire vs Somerset 11:30 p.m. Hove June 6 Durham vs Northamptonshire 11:30 p.m. Chester-le-Street June 7 Lancashire vs Glamorgan 7:00 p.m. Blackpool June 7 Sussex vs Kent 7:00 p.m. Hove June 7 Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire 7:00 p.m. Bristol June 7 Leicestershire vs Yorkshire 7:00 p.m. Leicester June 7 Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire 7:30 p.m. Chester-le-Street June 7 Middlesex vs Essex 8:00 p.m. Northwood June 7 Somerset vs Birmingham Bears 8:00 p.m. Taunton June 9 Durham vs Lancashire 11:00 p.m. Chester-le-Street June 9 Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire 11:00 p.m. Northampton June 9 Essex vs Kent 11:30 p.m. Chelmsford June 26 Glamorgan vs Middlesex 11:00 p.m. Cardiff June 26 Somerset vs Gloucestershire 11:00 p.m. Taunton June 26 Northamptonshire vs Essex 11:00 p.m. Northampton June 26 Leicestershire vs Lancashire 11:00 p.m. Leicester June 26 Birmingham Bears vs Worcestershire 11:30 p.m. Birmingham June 26 Sussex vs Surrey 11:30 p.m. Hove June 26 Kent vs Nottinghamshire 11:30 p.m. Canterbury June 26 Hampshire vs Yorkshire 11:30 p.m. Southampton June 28 Derbyshire vs Yorkshire 7:00 p.m. Chesterfield June 28 Middlesex vs Durham 7:00 p.m. Richmond June 28 Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire 7:00 p.m. Leicester June 28 Worcestershire vs Somerset 7:00 p.m. Worcester June 28 Kent vs Hampshire 8:00 p.m. Canterbury July 1 Derbyshire vs Lancashire 11:00 p.m. Derby July 1 Essex vs Surrey 11:30 p.m. Chelmsford July 1 Birmingham Bears vs Sussex 11:30 p.m. Chelmsford July 1 Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire 11:30 p.m. Bristol July 3 Worcestershire vs Kent 10:00 p.m. Worcester July 3 Yorkshire vs Durham 11:00 p.m. Leeds July 3 Glamorgan vs Birmingham Bears 11:00 p.m. Cardiff July 3 Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire 11:00 p.m. Nottingham July 3 Sussex vs Essex 11:30 p.m. Hove July 4 Gloucestershire vs Surrey 11:30 p.m. Bristol July 5 Yorkshire vs Leicestershire 7:00 p.m. Leeds July 5 Durham vs Nottinghamshire 8:00 p.m. Chester-le-Street July 5 Birmingham Bears vs Gloucestershire 8:00 p.m. Birmingham July 5 Glamorgan vs Worcestershire 8:00 p.m. Cardiff July 5 Northamptonshire vs Somerset 8:00 p.m. Northampton July 5 Hampshire vs Kent 8:00 p.m. Southampton July 5 Essex vs Middlesex 8:30 p.m. Chelmsford July 6 Lancashire vs Derbyshire 11:00 p.m. Manchester July 8 Surrey vs Sussex 11:00 p.m. The Oval July 8 Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire 11:00 p.m. Cardiff July 8 Derbyshire vs Somerset 11:00 p.m. Derby July 8 Leicestershire vs Durham 11:00 p.m. Leicester July 8 Hampshire vs Middlesex 11:30 p.m. Southampton July 10 Middlesex vs Sussex 9:30 p.m. Northwood July 10 Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire 10:00 p.m. Worcester July 10 Durham vs Derbyshire 11:00 p.m. Chester-le-Street July 10 Somerset vs Northamptonshire 11:00 p.m. Taunton July 10 Kent vs Surrey 11:00 p.m. Canterbury July 10 Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire 11:00 p.m. Nottingham July 10 Essex vs Hampshire 11:30 p.m. Chelmsford July 10 Birmingham Bears vs Glamorgan 11:30 p.m. Birmingham July 10 Lancashire vs Yorkshire 11:30 p.m. Manchester July 12 Lancashire vs Durham 4:30 p.m. Manchester July 12 Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire 4:30 p.m. Leeds July 12 Surrey vs Essex 4:30 p.m. The Oval July 12 Sussex vs Hampshire 4:30 p.m. Hove July 12 Derbyshire vs Leicestershire 4:30 p.m. Derby July 12 Somerset vs Worcestershire 4:30 p.m. Taunton July 12 Northamptonshire vs Birmingham Bears 4:30 p.m. Northampton July 12 Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan 4:30 p.m. Bristol July 12 Kent vs Middlesex 4:30 p.m. Canterbury July 15 Quarter-Final 1 TBA TBA July 15 Quarter-Final 2 TBA TBA July 15 Quarter-Final 3 TBA TBA July 15 Quarter-Final 4 TBA TBA July 18 Semi-Final 1 3:30 p.m. Birmingham July 18 Semi-Final 2 7:00 p.m. Birmingham July 18 Final 11:15 p.m. Birmingham

Vitality T20 Blast 2026 Squads

North

Derbyshire Falcons: Aneurin Donald (C and WK), Harry Came, Martin Andersson, Ben Aitchison, Jack Morley, Matthew Montgomery, Mitch Wagstaff, Caleb Jewell, Yousaf Bin Naeem, Nick Potts, Ross Whiteley, Amrit Basra, Wayne Madsen, Akif Javed.

Durham: Alex Lees (C), Colin Ackermann, Kasey Aldridge, David Bedingham, Graham Clark, James Minto, Haydon Mustard, Callum Parkinson, Matthew Potts, Ben Raine, Will Rhodes, Luke Robinson, Ollie Robinson (wk), Nathan Sowter.

Lancashire Lightning: Keaton Jennings (C), James Anderson, Tom Bailey, George Balderson, Jack Blatherwick, Paul Coughlin, Chris Green, Tom Hartley, Matty Hurst, Michael Jones, Saqib Mahmood, Ben McDermott, Joe Moores, Harry Singh.

Leicestershire Foxes: Ben Green (C), Sol Budinger, Ben Cox (WK), Josh Davey, Stephen Eskinazi, Alex Green, Ian Holland, Josh Hull, Nick Kelly, Ben Mike, Rishi Patel, Jonny Tattersall, Liam Trevaskis, Ashton Turner.

Notts Outlaws: Joe Clarke (C), Farhan Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Ben Duckett, James Hayes, Jack Haynes, Benny Howell, Lyndon James, Ben Martindale, Tom Moores, George Munsey, Dillon Pennington, Joe Pocklington, Sam Seecharan, Olly Stone.

Yorkshire: Jonny Bairstow (C), Moeen Ali, Dom Bess, Jafer Chohan, Ben Cliff, George Hill, Will Luxton, Adam Lyth, Dan Moriarty, Matthew Revis, Andrew Tye, James Wharton, Yash Vagadia, Logan Van Beek.

South

Essex: Simon Harmer (C), Zum Akhter, Luc Benkenstein, Charlie Bennett, Matt Critchley, Robin Das, Simon Fernandes, Mackenzie Jones, Wiaan Mulder, Michael Pepper, Shane Snater, Noah Thain, Paul Walter.

Hampshire Hawks: James Vince (C), Toby Albert, Hilton Cartwright, Scott Currie, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Jake Lehmann, Manny Lumsden, John Neal, Ali Orr, Delano Potgieter, Tom Prest, Joe Weatherley, Chris Wood.

Kent Spitfires: Sam Billings (C), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Chris Benjamin, Zak Crawley, Joe Denley, Joey Evison, Harry Finch, Bertie Foreman, Fred Klaassen, Jake Lintott, Matt Milnes, Tawanda Muyeye, Matt Parkinson, Tom Rogers.

Middlesex: Leus du Plooy (C), Eathan Bosch, Matt Boyle, Noah Cornwell, Josh De Caires, Caleb Falconer, Zafar Gohar, Tom Helm, Ryan Higgins, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Sebastian Morgan, John Simpson (WK).

Surrey: Sam Curran (C), Sean Abbott, Jordan Clark, Tom Curran, Laurie Evans (wk), Dan Lawrence, Yousef Majid, Ollie Pope, Jason Roy, Adam Thomas, Reece Topley, Dan Worrall.

Sussex Sharks: Tymal Mills (C), Tom Alsop, Danny Briggs, Jack Carson, Tom Clark, James Coles, Henry Crocombe, Brad Currie, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Daniel Hughes, Danny Lamb, Jack Leaning, John Simpson, Harrison Ward.

Central and West

Glamorgan: Mason Crane, Kiran Carlson (C), Henry Hurle, Ben Kellaway, Andy Gorvin, Ned Leonard, Will Smale, Alex Horton, Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke, Sean Dickson, Timm vd Gugten, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Dan Douthwaite.

Gloucestershire: Jack Taylor (C), Graeme van Buuren, Joe Phillips, James Bracey, Craig Miles, Matt Taylor, D'Arcy Short, Ben Charlesworth, Ollie Price, Duan Jansen, Kamran Dhariwal, Daaryoush Ahmed, Miles Hammond, Marchant de Lange.

Northamptonshire Steelbacks: David Willey (C), George Bartlett, Justin Broad, Calvin Harrison, Louis Kimber, Chris Lynn, Lewis McManus, Nathan McSweeney, Gus Miller, Luke Procter, Ben Sanderson, George Scrimshaw, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Raphy Weatherall.

Somerset: Lewis Gregory (C), Tom Banton, Will Smeed, Tom Lammonby, Tom Abell, James Rew, Thomas Rew, Migael Pretorius, Craig Overton, Daniel Sams, Lewis Goldsworthy, Josh Thomas, Jake Ball.

Warwickshire Bears: Ed Barnard (C), Taz Ali, Alex Davies, Sam Hain, Olly Hannon-Dalby, Vansh Jani, Nathan Gilchrist, Hamza Shaikh, Kai Smith, Usman Tariq, Jordan Thompson, Beau Webster, Chris Woakes, Rob Yates.

Worcestershire Rapids: Brett D'Oliveira (C), Sikandar Raza, Jake Libby, Matthew Waite, Gareth Roderick, Tom Taylor, Henry Cullen, Isaac Mohammed, Usama Mir, Jack Home, Kashif Ali, Adam Hose, Adam Finch, Ben Allison, Ethan Brookes

T20 Blast 2026 Live Streaming in India

Cricket fans in India can watch the live stream of T20 Blast 2026 matches for free on the official county YouTube channels. Fans can also track the official England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) website for highlights.

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