Vitality T20 Blast 2026: Date, Timings, Full Schedule, Teams, Format, Squads And Live Streaming

The Vitality Blast 2026 is poised to deliver another thrilling chapter in England's premier Twenty20 competition as the tournament returns with all 18 county teams battling for supremacy. Combining experienced England cricketers with some of the game's biggest overseas names, the competition is expected to provide a summer full of dramatic finishes and high-quality entertainment.
The tournament returns for its 24th edition in 2026, with the competition getting underway on May 22, and the final scheduled for July 18. Somerset is entering the season as title-holders after winning their third championship crown.
As the countdown to the Vitality Blast 2026 gathers pace, all teams have finalised their squads and wrapped up preparations for the new season. Here's a detailed breakdown of the participating sides, their full squads and the standout names to watch.
Vitality T20 Blast 2026: Format
The competition features all 18 counties and introduces a three-group system split into North, South, Central and West sections. Each side will contest 12 group-stage games. A significant overhaul this season is the move away from two groups of nine teams to a three-group format featuring six sides each. The change is designed to revive traditional regional rivalries while ensuring the competition concludes before the start of The Hundred.
Vitality T20 Blast: Teams
- Derbyshire
- Durham
- Essex
- Glamorgan
- Gloucestershire
- Hampshire
- Kent
- Lancashire
- Leicestershire
- Middlesex
- Northamptonshire
- Nottinghamshire
- Somerset
- Surrey
- Sussex
- Birmingham Bears
- Worcestershire
- Yorkshire
Vitality T20 Blast 2026: Date, Timings And Full Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|May 22
|Middlesex vs Kent
|10:45 p.m.
|Lord's
|May 22
|Surrey vs Lancashire
|11:00 p.m.
|The Oval
|May 22
|Derbyshire vs Durham
|11:00 p.m.
|Derby
|May 22
|Somerset vs Hampshire
|11:00 p.m.
|Taunton
|May 22
|Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan
|11:00 p.m.
|Northampton
|May 22
|Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire
|11:00 p.m.
|Nottingham
|May 22
|Leicestershire vs Worcestershire
|11:00 p.m.
|Leicester
|May 22
|Essex vs Sussex
|11:30 p.m.
|Chelmsford
|May 22
|Gloucestershire vs Birmingham Bears
|11:30 p.m.
|Bristol
|May 23
|Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire
|11:30 p.m.
|Cardiff
|May 24
|Middlesex vs Surrey
|4:30 p.m.
|Lord's
|May 24
|Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire
|7:00 p.m.
|Worcester
|May 24
|Durham vs Leicestershire
|8:00 p.m.
|Chester-le-Street
|May 24
|Birmingham Bears vs Somerset
|8:00 p.m.
|Birmingham
|May 24
|Yorkshire vs Derbyshire
|8:00 p.m.
|Leeds
|May 25
|Kent vs Sussex
|8:00 p.m.
|Canterbury
|May 25
|Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire
|8:30 p.m.
|Manchester
|May 26
|Hampshire vs Essex
|11:30 p.m.
|Southampton
|May 27
|Leicestershire vs Derbyshire
|11:30 p.m.
|Leicester
|May 29
|Worcestershire vs Birmingham Bears
|10:00 p.m.
|Worcester
|May 29
|Durham vs Yorkshire
|11:00 p.m.
|Derby
|May 29
|Lancashire vs Leicestershire
|11:00 p.m.
|Manchester
|May 29
|Glamorgan vs Somerset
|11:00 p.m.
|Cardiff
|May 29
|Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire
|11:00 p.m.
|Derby
|May 29
|Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire
|11:00 p.m.
|Northampton
|May 29
|Kent vs Essex
|11:00 p.m.
|Canterbury
|May 29
|Hampshire vs Surrey
|11:30 p.m.
|Southampton
|May 30
|Sussex vs Middlesex
|11:30 p.m.
|Hove
|May 31
|Birmingham Bears vs Northamptonshire
|7:00 p.m.
|Birmingham
|May 31
|Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire
|7:00 p.m.
|Leeds
|May 31
|Middlesex vs Hampshire
|7:00 p.m.
|Northwood
|May 31
|Nottinghamshire vs Durham
|7:30 p.m.
|Nottingham
|May 31
|Essex vs Derbyshire
|8:30 p.m.
|Chelmsford
|May 31
|Surrey vs Kent
|9:00 p.m.
|The Oval
|June 2
|Hampshire vs Sussex
|11:30 p.m.
|Southampton
|June 3
|Surrey vs Middlesex
|11:00 p.m.
|The Oval
|June 4
|Somerset vs Glamorgan
|11:30 p.m.
|Taunton
|June 5
|Worcestershire vs Glamorgan
|10:00 p.m.
|Worcester
|June 5
|Surrey vs Hampshire
|11:00 p.m.
|The Oval
|June 5
|Nottinghamshire vs Birmingham Bears
|11:00 p.m.
|Nottingham
|June 5
|Yorkshire vs Lancashire
|11:30 p.m.
|Leeds
|June 5
|Sussex vs Leicestershire
|11:30 p.m.
|Hove
|June 5
|Gloucestershire vs Somerset
|11:30 p.m.
|Hove
|June 6
|Durham vs Northamptonshire
|11:30 p.m.
|Chester-le-Street
|June 7
|Lancashire vs Glamorgan
|7:00 p.m.
|Blackpool
|June 7
|Sussex vs Kent
|7:00 p.m.
|Hove
|June 7
|Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire
|7:00 p.m.
|Bristol
|June 7
|Leicestershire vs Yorkshire
|7:00 p.m.
|Leicester
|June 7
|Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire
|7:30 p.m.
|Chester-le-Street
|June 7
|Middlesex vs Essex
|8:00 p.m.
|Northwood
|June 7
|Somerset vs Birmingham Bears
|8:00 p.m.
|Taunton
|June 9
|Durham vs Lancashire
|11:00 p.m.
|Chester-le-Street
|June 9
|Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire
|11:00 p.m.
|Northampton
|June 9
|Essex vs Kent
|11:30 p.m.
|Chelmsford
|June 26
|Glamorgan vs Middlesex
|11:00 p.m.
|Cardiff
|June 26
|Somerset vs Gloucestershire
|11:00 p.m.
|Taunton
|June 26
|Northamptonshire vs Essex
|11:00 p.m.
|Northampton
|June 26
|Leicestershire vs Lancashire
|11:00 p.m.
|Leicester
|June 26
|Birmingham Bears vs Worcestershire
|11:30 p.m.
|Birmingham
|June 26
|Sussex vs Surrey
|11:30 p.m.
|Hove
|June 26
|Kent vs Nottinghamshire
|11:30 p.m.
|Canterbury
|June 26
|Hampshire vs Yorkshire
|11:30 p.m.
|Southampton
|June 28
|Derbyshire vs Yorkshire
|7:00 p.m.
|Chesterfield
|June 28
|Middlesex vs Durham
|7:00 p.m.
|Richmond
|June 28
|Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire
|7:00 p.m.
|Leicester
|June 28
|Worcestershire vs Somerset
|7:00 p.m.
|Worcester
|June 28
|Kent vs Hampshire
|8:00 p.m.
|Canterbury
|July 1
|Derbyshire vs Lancashire
|11:00 p.m.
|Derby
|July 1
|Essex vs Surrey
|11:30 p.m.
|Chelmsford
|July 1
|Birmingham Bears vs Sussex
|11:30 p.m.
|Chelmsford
|July 1
|Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire
|11:30 p.m.
|Bristol
|July 3
|Worcestershire vs Kent
|10:00 p.m.
|Worcester
|July 3
|Yorkshire vs Durham
|11:00 p.m.
|Leeds
|July 3
|Glamorgan vs Birmingham Bears
|11:00 p.m.
|Cardiff
|July 3
|Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire
|11:00 p.m.
|Nottingham
|July 3
|Sussex vs Essex
|11:30 p.m.
|Hove
|July 4
|Gloucestershire vs Surrey
|11:30 p.m.
|Bristol
|July 5
|Yorkshire vs Leicestershire
|7:00 p.m.
|Leeds
|July 5
|Durham vs Nottinghamshire
|8:00 p.m.
|Chester-le-Street
|July 5
|Birmingham Bears vs Gloucestershire
|8:00 p.m.
|Birmingham
|July 5
|Glamorgan vs Worcestershire
|8:00 p.m.
|Cardiff
|July 5
|Northamptonshire vs Somerset
|8:00 p.m.
|Northampton
|July 5
|Hampshire vs Kent
|8:00 p.m.
|Southampton
|July 5
|Essex vs Middlesex
|8:30 p.m.
|Chelmsford
|July 6
|Lancashire vs Derbyshire
|11:00 p.m.
|Manchester
|July 8
|Surrey vs Sussex
|11:00 p.m.
|The Oval
|July 8
|Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire
|11:00 p.m.
|Cardiff
|July 8
|Derbyshire vs Somerset
|11:00 p.m.
|Derby
|July 8
|Leicestershire vs Durham
|11:00 p.m.
|Leicester
|July 8
|Hampshire vs Middlesex
|11:30 p.m.
|Southampton
|July 10
|Middlesex vs Sussex
|9:30 p.m.
|Northwood
|July 10
|Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire
|10:00 p.m.
|Worcester
|July 10
|Durham vs Derbyshire
|11:00 p.m.
|Chester-le-Street
|July 10
|Somerset vs Northamptonshire
|11:00 p.m.
|Taunton
|July 10
|Kent vs Surrey
|11:00 p.m.
|Canterbury
|July 10
|Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire
|11:00 p.m.
|Nottingham
|July 10
|Essex vs Hampshire
|11:30 p.m.
|Chelmsford
|July 10
|Birmingham Bears vs Glamorgan
|11:30 p.m.
|Birmingham
|July 10
|Lancashire vs Yorkshire
|11:30 p.m.
|Manchester
|July 12
|Lancashire vs Durham
|4:30 p.m.
|Manchester
|July 12
|Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire
|4:30 p.m.
|Leeds
|July 12
|Surrey vs Essex
|4:30 p.m.
|The Oval
|July 12
|Sussex vs Hampshire
|4:30 p.m.
|Hove
|July 12
|Derbyshire vs Leicestershire
|4:30 p.m.
|Derby
|July 12
|Somerset vs Worcestershire
|4:30 p.m.
|Taunton
|July 12
|Northamptonshire vs Birmingham Bears
|4:30 p.m.
|Northampton
|July 12
|Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan
|4:30 p.m.
|Bristol
|July 12
|Kent vs Middlesex
|4:30 p.m.
|Canterbury
|July 15
|Quarter-Final 1
|TBA
|TBA
|July 15
|Quarter-Final 2
|TBA
|TBA
|July 15
|Quarter-Final 3
|TBA
|TBA
|July 15
|Quarter-Final 4
|TBA
|TBA
|July 18
|Semi-Final 1
|3:30 p.m.
|Birmingham
|July 18
|Semi-Final 2
|7:00 p.m.
|Birmingham
|July 18
|Final
|11:15 p.m.
|Birmingham
Vitality T20 Blast 2026 Squads
North
Derbyshire Falcons: Aneurin Donald (C and WK), Harry Came, Martin Andersson, Ben Aitchison, Jack Morley, Matthew Montgomery, Mitch Wagstaff, Caleb Jewell, Yousaf Bin Naeem, Nick Potts, Ross Whiteley, Amrit Basra, Wayne Madsen, Akif Javed.
Durham: Alex Lees (C), Colin Ackermann, Kasey Aldridge, David Bedingham, Graham Clark, James Minto, Haydon Mustard, Callum Parkinson, Matthew Potts, Ben Raine, Will Rhodes, Luke Robinson, Ollie Robinson (wk), Nathan Sowter.
Lancashire Lightning: Keaton Jennings (C), James Anderson, Tom Bailey, George Balderson, Jack Blatherwick, Paul Coughlin, Chris Green, Tom Hartley, Matty Hurst, Michael Jones, Saqib Mahmood, Ben McDermott, Joe Moores, Harry Singh.
Leicestershire Foxes: Ben Green (C), Sol Budinger, Ben Cox (WK), Josh Davey, Stephen Eskinazi, Alex Green, Ian Holland, Josh Hull, Nick Kelly, Ben Mike, Rishi Patel, Jonny Tattersall, Liam Trevaskis, Ashton Turner.
Notts Outlaws: Joe Clarke (C), Farhan Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Ben Duckett, James Hayes, Jack Haynes, Benny Howell, Lyndon James, Ben Martindale, Tom Moores, George Munsey, Dillon Pennington, Joe Pocklington, Sam Seecharan, Olly Stone.
Yorkshire: Jonny Bairstow (C), Moeen Ali, Dom Bess, Jafer Chohan, Ben Cliff, George Hill, Will Luxton, Adam Lyth, Dan Moriarty, Matthew Revis, Andrew Tye, James Wharton, Yash Vagadia, Logan Van Beek.
South
Essex: Simon Harmer (C), Zum Akhter, Luc Benkenstein, Charlie Bennett, Matt Critchley, Robin Das, Simon Fernandes, Mackenzie Jones, Wiaan Mulder, Michael Pepper, Shane Snater, Noah Thain, Paul Walter.
Hampshire Hawks: James Vince (C), Toby Albert, Hilton Cartwright, Scott Currie, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Jake Lehmann, Manny Lumsden, John Neal, Ali Orr, Delano Potgieter, Tom Prest, Joe Weatherley, Chris Wood.
Kent Spitfires: Sam Billings (C), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Chris Benjamin, Zak Crawley, Joe Denley, Joey Evison, Harry Finch, Bertie Foreman, Fred Klaassen, Jake Lintott, Matt Milnes, Tawanda Muyeye, Matt Parkinson, Tom Rogers.
Middlesex: Leus du Plooy (C), Eathan Bosch, Matt Boyle, Noah Cornwell, Josh De Caires, Caleb Falconer, Zafar Gohar, Tom Helm, Ryan Higgins, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Sebastian Morgan, John Simpson (WK).
Surrey: Sam Curran (C), Sean Abbott, Jordan Clark, Tom Curran, Laurie Evans (wk), Dan Lawrence, Yousef Majid, Ollie Pope, Jason Roy, Adam Thomas, Reece Topley, Dan Worrall.
Sussex Sharks: Tymal Mills (C), Tom Alsop, Danny Briggs, Jack Carson, Tom Clark, James Coles, Henry Crocombe, Brad Currie, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Daniel Hughes, Danny Lamb, Jack Leaning, John Simpson, Harrison Ward.
Central and West
Glamorgan: Mason Crane, Kiran Carlson (C), Henry Hurle, Ben Kellaway, Andy Gorvin, Ned Leonard, Will Smale, Alex Horton, Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke, Sean Dickson, Timm vd Gugten, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Dan Douthwaite.
Gloucestershire: Jack Taylor (C), Graeme van Buuren, Joe Phillips, James Bracey, Craig Miles, Matt Taylor, D'Arcy Short, Ben Charlesworth, Ollie Price, Duan Jansen, Kamran Dhariwal, Daaryoush Ahmed, Miles Hammond, Marchant de Lange.
Northamptonshire Steelbacks: David Willey (C), George Bartlett, Justin Broad, Calvin Harrison, Louis Kimber, Chris Lynn, Lewis McManus, Nathan McSweeney, Gus Miller, Luke Procter, Ben Sanderson, George Scrimshaw, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Raphy Weatherall.
Somerset: Lewis Gregory (C), Tom Banton, Will Smeed, Tom Lammonby, Tom Abell, James Rew, Thomas Rew, Migael Pretorius, Craig Overton, Daniel Sams, Lewis Goldsworthy, Josh Thomas, Jake Ball.
Warwickshire Bears: Ed Barnard (C), Taz Ali, Alex Davies, Sam Hain, Olly Hannon-Dalby, Vansh Jani, Nathan Gilchrist, Hamza Shaikh, Kai Smith, Usman Tariq, Jordan Thompson, Beau Webster, Chris Woakes, Rob Yates.
Worcestershire Rapids: Brett D'Oliveira (C), Sikandar Raza, Jake Libby, Matthew Waite, Gareth Roderick, Tom Taylor, Henry Cullen, Isaac Mohammed, Usama Mir, Jack Home, Kashif Ali, Adam Hose, Adam Finch, Ben Allison, Ethan Brookes
T20 Blast 2026 Live Streaming in India
Cricket fans in India can watch the live stream of T20 Blast 2026 matches for free on the official county YouTube channels. Fans can also track the official England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) website for highlights.
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