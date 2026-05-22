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Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Bring Relief From Rising Temperatures In Mulund, Other Parts; Check IMD's Forecast

Mumbai experienced its first pre-monsoon showers on Friday with rainfall in Mulund, Bhandup, Kanjurmarg, and nearby eastern suburbs.

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Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Bring Relief From Rising Temperatures In Mulund, Other Parts; Check IMD's Forecast
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Parts of Mumbai in Friday witnessed its first pre-monsoon showers with rainfall reported from Mulund and nearby parts of the eastern suburbs like Bhandup, Kanjurmarg and surrounding areas. According to Indian Meterological Department, (IMD), the probability of light rain and thundershowers are expected in Thane, Mumbai, and Palghar on May 22-25.

Popular private weather forecaster Rushikesh Agre has said that the pre monsoon showers are expected to begin from this evening and rain activity will increase across many parts over the next 36-48 hours.

Last week, on May 11, Mumbai recorded temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius with the humidity raising the discomfort level several notches. High temperatures coupled with high humidity levels added to the discomfort, with sultry weather prevailing across the metropolis throughout the day. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) urged citizens to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, remain hydrated, and take precautions against heat-related illnesses.

On April 2, some parts of Mumbai, especially the suburbs, experienced drizzlen which an official said may have been caused by a western disturbance. None of the observatories in the city recorded any rainfall activity, IMD scientist Sushma Nair said.

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