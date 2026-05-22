Honda City Facelift Launched, New ZR-V Premiered In India: Check Price, Colours, Features And Variant

Honda Cars has launched the updated Honda City facelift in India along with the debut of the all-new Honda ZR-V SUV.

The City facelift has been introduced with some major design and feature updates. It will be manufactured at the company's Tapukara plant in Rajasthan. The ZR-V enters the Indian market as a premium hybrid SUV as a completely built unit (CBU).

The facelifted Honda City has received subtle yet impactful cosmetic updates to keep it fresh against rivals like the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus.

It features a bolder front grille with a honeycomb design, connected LED DRLs, projector LED headlamps, redesigned bumpers, and new two-tone alloy wheels. The rear gets updated tail lamps and a refreshed bumper.

Interior and Features

Inside, the cabin now boasts a larger 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, ambient lighting, and wireless connectivity. Higher variants are expected to get the Honda Sensing ADAS suite for improved safety.

The City continues with proven powertrains: a 1.5-litre petrol engine (121 PS, 145 Nm) paired with 6-speed MT or CVT, and the efficient e: HEV hybrid system producing around 126 PS. Mileage is expected to remain strong, especially in the hybrid variant.

Pricing and Variants

Prices for the facelifted City are expected to start from approximately between Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 16.07 lakh (ex-showroom), with top hybrid variants going up to Rs 20 lakh. It will be available in multiple trims with new colour options, including a striking black shade.

ZR-V: Honda's New Premium Hybrid SUV

Positioned as a halo product, the ZR-V e:HEV arrives as a fully imported CBU model. Measuring around 4,568 mm in length, it offers a sleek crossover design with full LED lighting, up to 19-inch wheels, and premium styling that sits between the Elevate and larger SUVs.

Powertrain and Performance

It is powered by a 2.0-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine delivering approximately 180-184 PS and strong torque, mated to an e-CVT transmission. The ZR-V promises quick acceleration (0-100 kmph under 8 seconds) and excellent refinement.

Features and Safety

Expected highlights include a 9-10 inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, BOSE audio, dual-zone AC, and advanced safety with multiple airbags, 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS.

Pricing and Colours

The ZR-V is priced in the Rs 40-50 lakh (ex-showroom) range. It will be available in five attractive colours: Twinkle Black Pearl, Still Night Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, and Diamond Dust Pearl.

Strategic Significance

With these launches, Honda aims for double-digit growth in the coming fiscal year. The City facelift reinforces its stronghold in the sedan space, while the ZR-V serves as an image-builder in the premium hybrid SUV segment, competing with models like Volkswagen Tiguan and Skoda Kodiaq.

Both vehicles are now available at Honda dealerships across India.

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