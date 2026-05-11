Think You Can Design A Car? Maruti Suzuki Is Offering A Rs 4.5 Lakh Prize

Carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Monday announced the second edition of its flagship student design competition, DesignXathon 2026. The initiative is aimed at nurturing the next generation of automotive designers in India, the company said in a press release.

The programme invites students from Indian and global design institutes operating in India to submit futuristic mobility concepts.

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“Building on the success of its inaugural edition in 2025, the initiative invites students pursuing design courses from Indian and global design institutes based in India to submit their concepts on future-ready mobility solutions,” it said.

The 2026 edition challenges participants to “Envision an iconic vehicle Gen Z and Alpha aspire to own in 2036”.

“Entries will be evaluated on holistic design vision for the futuristic vehicle tailored for 2035-2040. Key assessment parameters will include choice of vehicle category, relevance to the lifestyle of Gen Z & Alpha customers, integration of sustainability, connection between design philosophy and technology,” the company said.

Winning participants will compete for cash prizes of up to Rs 4.5 lakh and an opportunity to secure a six-month internship with the automaker. Additionally, the top 25 shortlisted teams will receive mentorship from experienced automotive design professionals.

Speaking on the announcement, Hisashi Takeuchi, managing director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., said: “Automotive design goes far beyond aesthetics, it is a blend of innovation, creativity and fresh perspectives that not only captivates but also influences customer choices."

"The inaugural Maruti Suzuki Design Challenge offered a compelling glimpse into the immense design talent across the country. I am delighted to introduce the second edition of the Maruti Suzuki Design Challenge, providing young designers with a platform to translate their bold ideas into reality along with an opportunity to gain hands-on experience through an internship with Maruti Suzuki," Hisashi Takeuchi added.

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The inaugural edition of Maruti Suzuki DesignXathon attracted over 400 students from 70 Indian and global design institutes. Currently, eight students are undergoing a six-month internship with Maruti Suzuki's design team.

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