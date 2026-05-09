Royal Enfield Overtakes Ferrari, Audi To Become World's Third Strongest Auto Brand

Royal Enfield has been ranked the world's third strongest automotive brand in the Brand Finance Automotive Industry 2026 report, putting the Indian bike maker alongside some of the biggest names in the global car and motorcycle business.

The Indian brand sits behind first-placed Toyota and second-placed BMW, beating premium carmaker Audi, ranked fourth, and even Ferrari, which ranked seventh. The recognition, announced earlier this month, marks a landmark moment for Indian manufacturing on the global stage.

Royal Enfield achieved a Brand Strength Index score of 88.9 out of 100, earning an AAA rating, while recording a 30 per cent surge in brand value to USD 1.2 billion.

Brand Finance, a London-headquartered valuation consultancy, assesses brand strength using a balanced scorecard covering marketing investment, stakeholder equity, and business performance. The report notes that the brand's motorcycle-focused product range and its positioning as a lifestyle brand have contributed to its standing in global markets.

As the oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production with a legacy spanning 125 years, Royal Enfield has evolved into one of the world's most iconic motorcycle brands, loved by generations of riders for its timeless design, authentic character, and philosophy of Pure Motorcycling.

ALSO READ: 'Better Than What You Eat At Home': McDonald's India Defends Its Menu

The firm's growth is being driven by its expanding global presence, which now stretches across more than 80 countries, backed by over 3,200 retail outlets and seven international CKD assembly plants. Bikes like the Hunter 350 and Super Meteor 650 combine old-school styling and straightforward engineering with pricing that undercuts much of the competition.

Royal Enfield was also ranked highest in overall two-wheeler initial quality in the J.D. Power 2025 study and secured the top position in the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations Dealer Satisfaction Survey.

The achievement is not Royal Enfield's alone. Brand Finance's 2026 report places four Indian brands among the ten strongest automobile brands in the world, with Tata Motors ranked fifth with a BSI score of 88.1, an AAA rating, and a brand value of USD 3.3 billion. While Maruti Suzuki was placed 34th, and Mahindra occupied the 25th spot.

ALSO READ: Air India To Cut Costs, Reduce Flights As War Worsens Financial Struggles

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.