India's Power Demand Breaks Record For Four Days In Row As Heatwave Worsens

As the blistering heatwave shows no signs of easing across large parts of the country, India's electricity demand has touched record highs for the fourth consecutive day, prompting the Union Ministry of Power to urge citizens to use electricity wisely and judiciously.

According to the ministry, the country's daytime peak power demand touched 270.82 GW on May 21, the highest ever recorded so far this summer.

The peak demand has consistently climbed over the last four days — from 257.37 GW on May 18 to 260.45 GW on May 19 and 265.44 GW on May 20.

The ministry noted that peak daytime consumption is usually recorded between 2 pm and 4 pm.

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In a statement shared on social media, the Ministry of Power said the government remains fully prepared to meet the rising electricity requirement despite the extreme summer conditions, while urging consumers to avoid unnecessary power usage.

The sharp rise in power demand comes as several states continue to reel under severe heatwave conditions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Uttar Pradesh's Banda recorded the season's highest temperature at 48 degrees Celsius, while many districts across north, west and central India witnessed temperatures above 45°C.

The IMD has forecast that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist over parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh over the coming days, with authorities advising people to remain hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight.

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