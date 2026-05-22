Tragedy Amid Heatwave: Minor Sisters Get Trapped Inside Parked Car, Suffocate To Death

Two young girls died of suffocation after getting trapped inside a parked vehicle amid the intense heat in Khudanpuri area of ​​Alwar, Rajasthan, according to Hindustan Times.

Police said the siblings, identified as eight-year-old Tina and five-year-old sister, Lakshmi, had gone out to play near their home on Wednesday afternoon. The sisters reportedly wandered into the premises of a nearby commercial car service centre where an unattended, damaged vehicle had been left parked.

The girls were unable to open the car door from the inside after it shut, leading to suffocation. Their family later found them unconscious inside the vehicle and rushed them to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

CCTV footage reportedly showed the children entering the car while playing. Locals had earlier warned them to stay away from the vehicle, which was parked at a workshop and was not in working condition.

The girls' father, who works as a barber, said he discovered they were missing in the afternoon and later found them inside the car. The incident has left the family devastated, especially as the children had already lost their mother a few years earlier.

Investigation is on into the exact circumstances that led to the tragedy, reported HT.

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The tragedy comes amid a brutal summer, with many parts of North India facing extreme heat conditions. On Thursday, Alwar recorded a maximum of of about 43°C, with the rest of Rajasthan also grappling with severe heatwave conditions.

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