LIC Launches Two New Plans Under Jeevan Sathi Brand — Check Details

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Friday has announced the introduction of two new insurance products viz LIC's New Jeevan Sathi – Single Premium and LIC's New Jeevan Sathi – Limited Premium as part of efforts to strengthen its savings portfolio.

Both plans are classified as non-participating, non-linked individual savings schemes, offering policyholders a stable and predictable financial planning option without exposure to market-linked risks. The products are designed specifically for the domestic market.

With these additions, LIC aims to broaden its range of savings products and cater to evolving customer needs. The two variants provide flexibility in premium payment allowing policyholders to choose between a single upfront payment or limited premium payment terms, depending on their financial preferences and cash flow.

According to the regulatory filing, the new offerings will be available for purchase starting June 1, 2026.

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LIC Q4 Results

LIC reported a 23.2% year-on-year increase in its net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday. The insurance giant posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 23,420 crore, compared to Rs 19,013 crore in the year-ago period. Net premium income rose 11.6% to Rs. 1.7 lakh crore from Rs. 1.5 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year.

LIC also declared a final dividend of Rs 10 per per equity share of Rs 10 each. The record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout has been set as June 25, 2026.

Brokerage firm Citi has maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock, while hiking the target price to Rs 1,475, a 84.3% upside from its closing price. Calling margin expansion a 'positive surprise', Macquarie retained 'Outperform' coverage at a target price of Rs 1,100, marking a 37.4% upside. Bernstein too, maintained 'Outperform' at a target price of 940, a 17.4% upside. The brokerage highlighted margin uplift in FY26 led by product mix.

ALSO READ: LIC Q4 Result Review: Brokerages Remain Bullish; Citi Sees 84% Upside — Check Target Price

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