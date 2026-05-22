TN SSLC Results 2026: Tamil Nadu Class 10 Provisional Marksheet Released Today

The Directorate of Government Examinations has released the provisional marksheets for TN SSLC following the announcement of Class 10 results. Students throughout Tamil Nadu can now obtain temporary scorecards via the official online result portals.

Marksheet download options were activated by authorities shortly after the release of examination results for Class 10 candidates. To access provisional marksheets online today, candidates must input their registration numbers and birth dates.

The Directorate has enabled access to provisional marksheets through the TN Results and DGE Tamil Nadu official portals. Students can log into these result platforms using their registration numbers and date of birth

Direct Link: tnresults.nic.in

Direct Link: dge.tn.gov.in

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TN SSLC 2026: Follow these steps to download provisional marksheet

Step 1: Visit the official portals of TN Results or DGE Tamil Nadu.

Step 2: Open the online link for downloading the TN SSLC provisional marksheet.

Step 3: Carefully enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit your login information to access your examination scorecards online.

Step 5: Download the provisional marksheet displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Safely save and print copies for future admission needs.

Provisional marksheet valid until original are distributed

Officials have stated that the downloaded provisional scorecards will remain valid until schools officially distribute the original marksheets afterwards. Candidates should meticulously verify their personal details and subject marks after downloading provisional documents online.

High traffic on the websites often impacts official portals immediately following major result announcements across Tamil Nadu. Students who initially cannot access scorecards are encouraged to revisit the portals after the temporary traffic subsides later today.

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TN SSLC 2026: Total passing percentages

The Tamil Nadu Board 10th (SSLC) Result 2026 announced on May 20, 2026, with an impressive overall pass percentage of 94.31%, with 8,21,105 candidates successfully clearing the examination out of a total of 8,70,643 students who appeared. The gender-wise performance data showcased, Female candidates recorded an exceptional pass percentage of 96.47%, with 4,19,891 girls qualifying out of 4,35,247 who appeared for the examination.

In comparison, boys achieved a pass percentage of 92.15%, with 4,01,214 male candidates clearing the exam out of 4,35,396 who appeared. the overall pass percentage of 94.31% reflects the high standards maintained by the state education system and the commendable efforts of students across Tamil Nadu.

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