AIBE 21 Admit Card To Be OUT Today: Check Direct Link & Steps To Download Admit Card

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is anticipated to announce the admit cards for the All India Bar Examination XXI (AIBE 21) on May 22, 2026. Participants who have signed up for this national law assessment will be able to obtain their hall tickets via the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

As per the timetable provided by the BCI, candidates are required to bring a printed version of the admit card to the exam centre. Access to the examination hall will be denied without the hall ticket. Reports suggest that the admit card download link may become available in the evening, probably around 5 pm, following the trends of the previous year.

The AIBE 21 Qualifying Marks for general category students is 45%. Candidates must score 45 marks out of 100 to qualify the exam.

AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026: Direct Link

The drirect link to download the AIBE 21 Admit card 2026 will be made active post confirmation from BCI.

How to download AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026?

Step 1: Access the official site at allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Select the link for the “AIBE XXI Admit Card 2026” found on the main page.

Step 3: Input your registration ID/login credentials and password.

Step 4: Submit the information to retrieve your admit card.

Step 5: Examine all details listed on the hall ticket meticulously.

Step 6: Download and print the admit card for future reference.

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AIBE 21: Exam Timetable

The AIBE 21 test is set to take place on June 7, 2026, in an offline format using pen-and-paper at various examination venues throughout the nation. The examination is scheduled to begin from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Registration timeline

Online registration for AIBE 21 commenced on February 11, 2026. Aspiring advocates had until April 30, 2026, as the last date to apply online, followed by a May 1, 2026, deadline for payment of the application fee. The Bar Council of India has also given May 3, 2026, as the deadline for the application correction window, allowing candidates a brief two-day period to rectify any errors in their submitted forms after the fee payment deadline.

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