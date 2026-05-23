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Fuel Price Hikes: Govt Says It Absorbed Rs 30,000 Crore Burden To Shield Citizens

Sources further told NDTV Profit that BJP-ruled states have the lowest pump prices, with Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh moving higher only after VAT revisions.

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Fuel Price Hikes: Govt Says It Absorbed Rs 30,000 Crore Burden To Shield Citizens
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After a long period of fuel price stability, even during the height of the Iran War, India has witnessed its third fuel price hike in nine days, with petrol and diesel prices rising by 90 paise per litre on Saturday. This recent hike came on the back of a Rs 3/litre increase on May 15 and a 90 paise increase on May 19, taking the total cumulative hike to Rs 4.8 per litre.

Amid the price hikes, the government maintains that India's cumulative fuel price increase is "among the world's lowest" given the scale of the global energy shock, sources have told NDTV Profit

The sources added that the government has absorbed a shock of Rs 30,000 crore to shield consumers by holding prices steady for 76 days before initiating the hike cycle.

The government sources add that the three rounds of increases have helped cut oil marketing company losses to approximately Rs 750 crore per day, which falls in line with NDTV Profit's calculations. This also compares to a figure of Rs 1,000 crore that the OMCs were bearing before the price hike cycle. 

Sources further told NDTV Profit that BJP-ruled states have the lowest pump prices, with Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh moving higher only after VAT revisions.

The highest prices, they said, are in Congress and INDIA bloc-ruled southern states, with Andhra Pradesh flagged as a high-tax NDA outlier.

ALSO READ: Three Fuel Price Hikes In Nine Days: Is It Enough To Cover Losses For BPCL, HPCL And IOC?

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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