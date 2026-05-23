Meet The Donald Trump' Buffalo That's Drawing Crowds Ahead of Eid

A rare buffalo has suddenly become a sensation in Bangladesh ahead of Eid al-Adha, and the reason has left many amused. The albino buffalo is being compared to US President Donald Trump for its unusual patch of hair on forehead.

The animal is attracting crowds at the farm in Bangladesh's Narayanganj district, where visitors arrive every day to click selfies, record videos and see the buffalo.

According to owner Zia Uddin Mridha, the nickname started as a joke by his younger brother after he noticed the buffalo's hair pattern. The buffalo has already been sold ahead of Eid al-Adha, where it will be sacrificed as part of the festival tradition.

Speaking with Reuters, Zia said, “My younger brother named ​the buffalo Donald Trump because the hair on the front of its head resembles Donald Trump. Despite its striking appearance, it is very calm by nature. It ​is an albino buffalo, and animals of this type are generally gentle ​and do not become aggressive unless provoked. It needed extra attention and care every day. The buffalo has already been delivered ​to a customer ​for sacrifice during Eid.”

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Zia added that the buffalo, nearly 700 kg, needed extra attention and careful treatment because of its condition and size. He explained that the animal was bathed four times every day and was given food four times daily to keep it healthy, clean and strong before Eid.

Albino buffaloes are not common in Bangladesh; most of them usually have dark skin. The “Donald Trump” buffalo quickly caught people's attention for its cream coloured body, pink nose and long light hair. Its unusual appearance made it look very different from the many other animals ahead of the Muslim festival.

According to France 24, this buffalo is not the only animal on the farm with a special nickname. Other animals have been named based on their looks and behaviour. One strong and aggressive bull is called Tufan, which means storm, while another large animal is known as Fat Boy.

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A calm and friendly buffalo has been named Sweet Boy. There is also a golden-haired bull named after football star Neymar because its light blond hair reminded people of the player's hairstyle.

See the full video of the 'Donald Trump buffalo' here

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