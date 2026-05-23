Q4 Results Next Week: Over 1,900 Firms To Announce Earnings; Suzlon, ONGC, NBCC, BEML, Asian Paints In Focus

The final week of May will keep investors busy as hundreds of companies are set to announce earnings for the January-March quarter. As per the result calendar available on BSE, more than 1,900 companies will share their financial performance, marking the last leg of the Q4 results season.

Market participants will closely track revenue growth, profit trends, operating margins and management commentary across sectors. The earnings announcements are expected to provide insights into sectoral performance, revenue, growth, outlook and and the broader economic trends. Investors will also watch for future growth guidance, order book updates and other aspects during earnings calls to be held by most of the companies.

Major Q4 Results Next Week (May 25-30):

May 25: Suzlon, RVNL, Pine Labs, NBCC (India) Ltd., Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd., Awfis Space Solutions Ltd., Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd., Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd., Eyantra Ventures Ltd., Gold Coin Health Foods Ltd., Hitachi Energy India Ltd., Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd., Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., Tracxn Technologies Ltd., Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd.

May 26: Siemens Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd., Brainbees Solutions Ltd., Gujarat Gas Ltd., Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd.

May 27: Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd., Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd., Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., Gillette India Ltd., PC Jeweller Ltd., Sky Gold And Diamonds Ltd., Om Freight Forwarders Ltd.

May 28: Amkay Products Ltd., ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd., Finolex Cables Ltd., Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., Hindustan Motors Ltd., Hawkins Cookers Ltd., MMTC Ltd.

May 29: BEML Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

May 30: Bharat Gears Ltd., Supertex Industries Ltd., Titan Biotech Ltd.

To see the full of companies announcing Q4 results next week, click here.

RVNL Q4FY26 Results Date

The central Public Sector Undertaking, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, has informed the exchanges that its Board Meeting to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and fiscal ended March 31, 2026, will be held on May 25.

Gillette India Q4FY26 Results Date

In an exchange filing, Gillette India Limited said that its Board of Directors will meet on May 27 to consider and approve the audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2026. The board will also consider recommending a final dividend, if any.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q4FY26 Results Date

As per an exchange filing, a meeting of the Board of Directors of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited will be held on Friday, May 29, to consider and approve the Standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. The Board may also consider a dividend. The trading window for Directors and designated persons remains closed from March 31 to May 31 for designated persons, it said.

ALSO READ: Hindalco Q4 Results: Profit Slips On One-Time Loss, Revenue Highest-Ever At Rs 78,133 Crore; Dividend Declared

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