Twisha Sharma Dowry Death Case: Husband Samarth Singh Brought To Bhopal, Police To Seek Remand

Samarth Singh, husband of model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma, who was arrested in connection with her death, was brought to Bhopal in the wee hours of Saturday, with police set to seek his custodial remand for questioning, officials said.

According to police sources, Samrath Singh, the lawyer son of former judge and Bhopal Consumer Court chairperson Giribala Singh, was brought to the Katara Hills police station around 2 am. "He will be produced before the court today, and police will seek his remand for interrogation," Bhopal Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar told PTI.

Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old Noida native, was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. While her in-laws allege she suffered from drug addiction, her family maintains she was harassed for dowry, leading to her death.

Singh, who had been on the run for more than a week after an FIR was registered against him and his mother, withdrew his anticipatory bail application filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday, and appeared at the Jabalpur district court to surrender. He was arrested outside the court premises.

Police vehicles carrying Singh, his lawyer and members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by Misrod ACP Rajnish Kashyap, arrived at the Katara Hills police station shortly after midnight.

Asked about the state government's recommendation for a CBI probe, Commissioner Kumar said local police would continue the investigation until the central agency formally takes over the case.

On whether Giribala Singh had recorded her statement after being served a final notice by the police, he said officers were occupied with proceedings in the high court at Jabalpur on Friday. "We will record her statement as soon as possible," he said. Police had issued a third and final notice to Giribala Singh after she allegedly failed to appear for questioning earlier.

On Friday, the Madhya Pradesh High Court issued notice to the retired judge, returnable by May 25, on petitions seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to her by a Bhopal court.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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