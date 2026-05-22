Hindalco Q4 Results: Profit Slips On One-Time Loss, Revenue Highest-Ever At Rs 78,133 Crore; Dividend Declared

Hindalco Industries Ltd. net profit rose 26.7% at Rs 2,597 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 2,049 crore in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, according to its stock exchange notification on Friday.

Consolidate revenue of the aluminum and copper manufacturing advanced by 17.5% quarter-on-quarter for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 78,133 crore in comparison to Rs 66,521 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes rose 25.3% to Rs 10,018 crore from Rs 7,994 crore. Margins expanded to 12.8% from 12% in the same previous quarter.

Hindalco Industries Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

Profit up 26.7% at Rs 2,597 crore versus Rs 2,049 crore

One-time loss of Rs 4,171 crore versus Rs 2,610 crore

Revenue up 17.5% at Rs 78,133 crore versus Rs 66,521 crore

Ebitda up 25.3% at Rs 10,018 crore versus Rs 7,994 crore

Ebitda Margin at 12.8% versus 12%

To pay final dividend of Rs 5 per share

Hindalco Industries reported record consolidated revenue and Ebitda for both the fourth quarter and the full financial year 2025-26, driven by strong performance across its India business and improving margins at Novelis. The company's India operations delivered record Ebitda in both the aluminium and copper segments during the quarter.

The company said higher aluminium prices significantly boosted profitability in its India aluminium business. In the copper segment, favourable realizations along with stronger by-product prices also supported earnings growth during the quarter.

Hindalco added that Novelis reported an improvement in margins despite disruptions at its Oswego facility, which impacted shipments and earnings during the period. Lower scrap costs helped improve Novelis' Ebitda per tonne, partially offsetting the operational disruption.

The company also highlighted strong downstream demand, which supported growth in value-added products across businesses during the quarter.

Hindalco Industries Dividend

Hindalco Industries on Friday has announced final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the fiscal 2026 as profit surges. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 1,123 crore to shareholders.

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The record date for ascertaining entitlement of final dividend for fiscal 2026 has been set as July 10. According to the exchange filing the final dividend is subject to approval of the Members of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting.

The company has issued an final dividend of Rs 5 per share in Aug 2025. Hindalco on Aug. 9, 2024 had given a dividend of Rs 3.5 per share. In August 2023 the company had announced a dividend of Rs 3 per share.

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