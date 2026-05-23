The Mandalorian And Grogu: Internet Reacts To Star Wars' Return To Big Screen After 7 Years

After seven years away from theatres, Star Wars finally made its big-screen return on May 22 with The Mandalorian and Grogu. The film arrived carrying huge expectations from longtime fans eager to experience the galaxy far, far away in cinemas once again. But while the comeback generated massive online buzz, the reactions have been far from unanimous.

The Mandalorian and Grogu debuted with a 58% score on Rotten Tomatoes, placing it among the lower-rated Disney-era Star Wars projects. Critics largely praised the film's visuals, action sequences and the bond between Din Djarin and Grogu, but many felt the story lacked the emotional depth and cinematic scale expected from a Star Wars theatrical event.

Fan Reactions On X

Once the film was officially released, fans quickly flooded X with their own reactions, ranging from glowing praise to disappointment.

One user called The Mandalorian and Grogu a satisfying Star Wars comeback, praising its action and writing while giving it 8.5/10.

Another user said The Mandalorian and Grogu felt like “how Star Wars is meant to be,” praising its action, storytelling and score.

Some pointed to the film's stronger audience score and said fans of the series would likely enjoy seeing Pedro Pascal and Grogu together on the big screen.

Few felt The Mandalorian and Grogu was worth the seven-year wait and praised its craftsmanship.

While a section of the audience felt it was like a stitched-together episode rather than a proper Star Wars movie.

But, another section priased it and urged viewers to watch it on the biggest screen possible.

One X user said the film was a fun, nostalgic experience that made them “feel like a kid again,” while recommending viewers watch it in 4DX.

ALSO READ: The Boys Universe Expands As Vought Rising Trailer Finally Drops, Eyes 2027 Release One fan acknowledged the film's flaws, including its TV-like structure and dialogue, but still enjoyed the experience of watching Star Wars in theatres again.

One user dismissed the negative critic reviews.

Another fan praised the film for its world-building and called it an epic addition to Star Wars lore.

Even though the film is far from the franchise's best entry, the X fan argued that many viewers seemed determined to dislike it from the start.

Some praised the action and score but felt it was like multiple episodes stitched together with a weak narrative. For others, the film may not match the intensity of Andor.

“The Mandalorian and Grogu was good. Idk what you're looking for but 2 hours + of Star Wars. Not as intense as Andor, but entertaining”

Directed by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian and Grogu brings back Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin alongside fan-favourite Grogu, referred to as Baby Yoda, for a new post-Empire adventure.

While critics remain divided, the film's theatrical release has already reignited massive online discussion around Star Wars, with fans passionately debating whether Din Djarin and Grogu's long-awaited big-screen return truly delivers.

ALSO READ: Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu Debuts On Rotten Tomatoes With Poor Reviews

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.