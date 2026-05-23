The Mandalorian And Grogu: Internet Reacts To Star Wars' Return To Big Screen After 7 Years

After seven years away from theatres, Star Wars finally made its big-screen return on May 22 with The Mandalorian and Grogu. The film arrived carrying huge expectations from longtime fans eager to experience the galaxy far, far away in cinemas once again. But while the comeback generated massive online buzz, the reactions have been far from unanimous.
The Mandalorian and Grogu debuted with a 58% score on Rotten Tomatoes, placing it among the lower-rated Disney-era Star Wars projects. Critics largely praised the film's visuals, action sequences and the bond between Din Djarin and Grogu, but many felt the story lacked the emotional depth and cinematic scale expected from a Star Wars theatrical event.
Fan Reactions On X
Once the film was officially released, fans quickly flooded X with their own reactions, ranging from glowing praise to disappointment.
One user called The Mandalorian and Grogu a satisfying Star Wars comeback, praising its action and writing while giving it 8.5/10.
The Mandalorian and Grogu was an awesome time! For the first Star Wars movie in 7 years, it left me satisfied. Not only was the action great, duh, but the writing was surprisingly strong compared to S3. Whatever doubts you were having, throw those away. This was great. 8.5/10 pic.twitter.com/c3Bip2Kizb— Shapey (@_MichealMyers) May 22, 2026
Another user said The Mandalorian and Grogu felt like “how Star Wars is meant to be,” praising its action, storytelling and score.
Just saw @StarWars The Mandalorian and Grogu!— A Guy Who Loves Star Wars (@AGuyWhoLovesSt1) May 22, 2026
Spoiler FREE review!!
This is how Star Wars is meant to be! GREAT action, AMAZING storytelling, a PERFECT score, and on the biggest screen possible!
The return to the movie theater after almost 7 years 100% stuck the landing!… pic.twitter.com/Oh9syztNab
Some pointed to the film's stronger audience score and said fans of the series would likely enjoy seeing Pedro Pascal and Grogu together on the big screen.
THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU is now in theaters. ????— Nwagu (@Nwagu_1967) May 22, 2026
First Star Wars movie in 7 years.
Critics: 62% ????
Audience: 88% ????
Sounds like if you love the show, you'll love the movie. Pedro Pascal + Grogu on the big screen — that's enough for most people. pic.twitter.com/TVHxk15MLT
Few felt The Mandalorian and Grogu was worth the seven-year wait and praised its craftsmanship.
THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU IS IN THEATERS NOW.— NEO Sabers (@NeoSabers) May 22, 2026
7 years of waiting. Worth every second.
Discipline over hype. Craft over trends. What's one habit that makes you a better duelist? Drop it below
While a section of the audience felt it was like a stitched-together episode rather than a proper Star Wars movie.
The Mandalorian and Grogu: 6/10.— Jack Veltri (@Jacktveltri) May 22, 2026
7 years since the last Star Wars film and this is the best Disney could do? This felt more like a few episodes of the show stitched together. It's not awful, but it just doesn't flow and tends to drag a lot.
I have more thoughts below ????⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PdvukLbddl
But, another section priased it and urged viewers to watch it on the biggest screen possible.
0 Day Until The Mandalorian and Grogu ????— zach | ahsoka council ▫️????▫️ (@ZachDume) May 22, 2026
The first Star Wars film in almost 7 years is finally here and I went to see it last night and had an absolute blast. Go see it on the biggest screen possible and enjoy a great start to your Star Wars Summer of Fun. pic.twitter.com/XXqfpMxt0x
I had such a fun time with Mandalorian and Grogu! Its not the biggest, most triumphant event film you may would expect for it being the 1st Star Wars movie in theaters in 7 years but its good.— Seth Hodges (@CinemaSeth) May 23, 2026
Its a fun Star Wars story that's worth your time. Be on the lookout for my review!
I watched The Mandalorian and Grogu yesterday— ニクスロ (@w3s0_5) May 23, 2026
Not bad as the first Star Wars movie after 7 years.... pic.twitter.com/dsQab7yH18
One X user said the film was a fun, nostalgic experience that made them “feel like a kid again,” while recommending viewers watch it in 4DX.
The Mandalorian & Grogu was so much fun & made me feel like a kid watching it. Idk how anyone could complain about this movie if you're a fan of the show. Loved every moment of it. If you have the opportunity, see it in 4DX. Makes you really feel like you're on the adventure with… pic.twitter.com/MxNLAjaR6Y— ♔ ℓïsα мυяρнy ♔ (@LittleMissSlay) May 23, 2026
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One fan acknowledged the film's flaws, including its TV-like structure and dialogue, but still enjoyed the experience of watching Star Wars in theatres again.
Goddammit man, I really liked Mandalorian & Grogu.— Jared Johnson ???? (@asianjared) May 23, 2026
Is it just a long episode of the show with a higher budget? Absolutely.
Does the dialogue still suck? Sadly, yes.
But I'd be lying to myself if I said I didn't have fun and enjoy being back in a theater with fellow SW fans. pic.twitter.com/BJ00yRFIVJ
One user dismissed the negative critic reviews.
Critics are dogging on the Mandalorian and Grogu movie. I don't care. I enjoyed it. #mandalorian— John Better (@Renwa82) May 23, 2026
Another fan praised the film for its world-building and called it an epic addition to Star Wars lore.
Epic. Wholesome. Ripening. The Mandalorian & Grogu is epic even if it doesn't reinvent the wheel. (9/10) Alien's Sigourney Weaver in Star Wars is a treat. Grogu and Rotta the Hutt's plot was well written, setting up the next 1000 years of lore. Happy to see Star Wars back in May. pic.twitter.com/w1k2d0Ypbe— Λ L I Ξ N R Ø B B I Ξ???????? (@RobertRende) May 23, 2026
The Mandalorian and Grogu was great. A fun time. Amazing how much less angry Zeb is without Chopper ????#ThisIsTheWay #TheMandalorianAndGrogu— Matt B ???????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????? (@MattB7_7) May 23, 2026
Even though the film is far from the franchise's best entry, the X fan argued that many viewers seemed determined to dislike it from the start.
Saw Mandalorian and Grogu and it was totally cromulent. Sure, it's not the best entry by a wide margin, but a lot of you seemed to have gone to the movie fully intending to hate on it which honestly is just an insane way to approach media. pic.twitter.com/iHj1O298IM— Three-Eyed Raisin (@GulagJamun_) May 23, 2026
I enjoyed The Mandalorian and Grogu. Not close to the upper echelon or Star Wars movies, but fun and entertaining. Last time I checked, that's what movies are for.— Greg Boysen (@GregBoysen) May 23, 2026
Some praised the action and score but felt it was like multiple episodes stitched together with a weak narrative. For others, the film may not match the intensity of Andor.
The first Star Wars movie in almost 7 years, #TheMandalorianAndGrogu is...fine. Lot of fun action powered by a great score, but often feels more like 3-4 episodes stitched together with a thin narrative. In theaters now. More thoughts below!https://t.co/9AcarscWP7— Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) May 21, 2026
“The Mandalorian and Grogu was good. Idk what you're looking for but 2 hours + of Star Wars. Not as intense as Andor, but entertaining”
The Mandalorian and Grogu was good.— NoTcH (@_N0TCH_) May 23, 2026
Idk what you're looking for but 2 hours + of Star Wars.
Not as intense as Andor, but entertaining
Directed by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian and Grogu brings back Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin alongside fan-favourite Grogu, referred to as Baby Yoda, for a new post-Empire adventure.
While critics remain divided, the film's theatrical release has already reignited massive online discussion around Star Wars, with fans passionately debating whether Din Djarin and Grogu's long-awaited big-screen return truly delivers.
ALSO READ: Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu Debuts On Rotten Tomatoes With Poor Reviews
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