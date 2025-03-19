IPL 2026: RCB Finish Top Despite SRH Defeat, Hyderabad Miss Out On Qualifier 1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru may have lost on the night, but they won the far bigger mathematical battle against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 67 of IPL 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Chasing a mammoth 256 after an explosive batting display from the home side, RCB approached the run chase with calculated discipline. While Hyderabad needed a victory margin of at least 90 runs to leapfrog Bengaluru on Net Run Rate and break into the top two, RCB ensured that never became a possibility by prioritising the required NRR equation over an all-out chase.

SRH eventually completed a 55-run victory after restricting RCB to 200/4 in their 20 overs, but still finished third on the table, missing out on a place in Qualifier 1.

Earlier in the game, Abhishek Sharma gave SRH a blazing start with 56 off just 22 balls, bringing up his half-century in just 20 deliveries. Ishan Kishan anchored the innings superbly with 79 off 46 balls, while Heinrich Klaasen dismantled RCB's attack in the middle overs with a brutal 51 off 24 deliveries.

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Nitish Kumar Reddy provided the finishing touch with an unbeaten 29 off just 12 balls as Hyderabad posted 255/4, crossing the 250-mark for the first time this season.

However, despite the massive score, the playoff equation remained unforgiving.

RCB knew that simply crossing 166 would mathematically protect their superior Net Run Rate and deny SRH a place in the top two. More importantly, breaching 178 would ensure Bengaluru finished above Gujarat Titans to claim first place in the standings.

Venkatesh Iyer provided a solid start with a rapid 44 off 19 balls. However, Iyer and Virat Kohli (15) departed in quick succession in the powerplay, while Devdutt Padikkal (21) was dismissed in the 9th over with RCB at 94/3.

Captain Rajat Patidar then produced a composed 56 off 39 balls and stitched together an 84-run partnership with Krunal Pandya, who remained unbeaten on 41 off 31 deliveries.

The pair carefully managed the chase to guide RCB beyond the critical qualification markers before Tim David's late cameo (15* off 7) ensured they secured a top-of-the-table finish.

How The SRH vs RCB Result Impacts The Points Table

The result means SRH finish the league stage on 18 points alongside both RCB and Gujarat Titans, but Pat Cummins' side remain third because of their inferior Net Run Rate.

RCB, meanwhile, finish the league stage at the top of the table and secure the all-important double chance in the playoffs despite the defeat. Gujarat Titans finish second and will now face Bengaluru in Qualifier 1 in Dharamshala.

SRH, meanwhile, head into the sudden-death Eliminator in New Chandigarh against the eventual fourth-placed side, with Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders still battling for the final playoff berth.

Here's a look at how the IPL 2026 points table stands after SRH vs RCB:

Pos Teams Played W L NR Pts NRR 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) (Q) 14 9 4 0 18 0.783 2 Gujarat Titans (GT) (Q) 14 9 5 0 18 0.695 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) (Q) 14 9 5 0 16 0.524 4 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 13 7 6 0 14 0.083 5 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 13 6 6 1 13 0.227 6 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 13 6 6 1 13 0.011 7 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 14 6 8 0 12 -0.345 8 Delhi Capitals (DC) 13 6 7 0 12 -0.871 9 Mumbai Indians (MI) 13 4 9 0 8 -0.51 10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 13 4 9 0 8 -0.702

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