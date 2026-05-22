Wartime Exit: Tulsi Gabbard Resigns As Trump Admin's Intel Chief Amid Iran Conflict

Senior Trump administration official Tulsi Gabbard on Friday announced her resignation, noting that she would be exiting from her role as the Director of National Intelligence.

Her exit comes amid the ongoing war with Iran, which, according to critics, has yielded limited military success for the United States.

(This is a developing story)

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